How Faria Lima prepares for the predicted volatility for the markets with the elections

At a time when polls of voting intentions still place the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with clearance ahead of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s main managers are starting to prepare their portfolios to deal with a moment of greater market volatility and greater spending by the current government, which is trying to remain competitive in order to seek reelection. With the growth of measures considered populist, Faria Lima – the main financial corridor in the country, in São Paulo – believes that the most likely scenario is a close election in October and, with that, it begins to comb through the best investment options, since the vision is of a bottleneck in the Brazilian fiscal situation.

One of the best known funds in the country, by the manager Luis StuhlbergerO Green, points out that the most likely event for October is a short distance in votes between the two main candidates. “We believe that a narrowing of the gap between the two candidates is very likely in the next two months, a typical phenomenon of an incumbent seeking reelection. It will be interesting to follow the reading of the markets for this phenomenon”, cites the manager in her most recent letter addressed to her shareholders. In the document, Verde also points out that the fund’s main position remains on the Brazilian stock exchange, something that helped July’s profitability, as it was a good month for listed shares. Over here, Stuhlberger’s fund believes that local noise has been reduced because politicians are focusing their energies on the election campaign.

Fundo Verde, by Luis Stuhlberger, predicts a fierce election and ‘zero’ bets on the real due to populist measures. Photos Denise Andrade/ESTADÃO

Still in the Green background, the concern around populist measures in an election year is beginning to gain the spotlight. It was for this reason, according to the letter to the shareholders, that the fund zeroed out a short position in dollars against the real, that is, it took the bet that the real would appreciate from the table. That’s because, the approval of more populist policies, according to the manager, increased the concern around the Brazilian fiscal.

already the Rio Bravo, manager of former Central Bank director Gustavo Franco, recalls that Lula leads with ease, even with votes to win in the first round, but that “no one dares to take the matter for granted”. The good news, according to Franco, who signs the manager’s letter sent to his shareholders, is that a chance of a coup “has lost substance”. “The president’s (Bolsonaro) usual strategy of stretching the rope, now more directly to the electoral system, as evidenced by the president’s failed meeting with ambassadors, perhaps served to organize resistance to any factor external to the voice of the polls.”

At flagship manager, the challenges of investing in an election year are highlighted. “We understand that in this scenario we need to be very attentive to opportunities for divestment and reallocation in assets with lower liquidity risk and greater carry”, according to the letter for the month of August. This means that the manager prefers assets that are easier to sell, in order to be able to change positions more easily.

The same reading does the daycoval. The choice has been to choose heavily traded assets, to keep the relationship between risk and return up to date. Apart from that, the financial institution believes that, despite inflationary pressure, the Central Bank will be able to anchor expectations for the coming years, despite “political uncertainties with the proximity of the presidential elections and possible pressures for more fiscal spending”.

Already the manager sharp warns that the calendar will soon force the market to focus more on the elections. “The market has started to pay more attention not only to the consequences of the results of the polls but also to the populist measures put in place today. That said, we continue with investments that have a relatively low correlation with a specific scenario of economic activity”, according to the document.

Stability

In order to maintain a certain degree of stability in the fund, even in the face of the imminent volatility that will follow in the wake of the elections, the choice of AZ Quest, for example, has been for stocks with a more defensible profile, that is, which historically have less oscillations. “We maintained caution in our portfolio, given that the macro scenario inspires caution and because we still have an election ahead of us, which could bring volatility to the market. Our main allocations continue to be in the strategically defensive banking and electricity sector, and in the oil & petrochemical and retail sectors.”