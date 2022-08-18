How is Generation Z in the job market? Understand!

Young people who are entering the job market today correspond to the so-called generation Z. These are people born at the turn of the 20th to the 21st century – roughly between the years 1995 and 2010.

The expectation of the UN is that, very soon, Generation Z will become the largest population group in the world. In data collected in 2019, these young people already accounted for 31% of the total world population.

In this text, we talk more about this youth and about the challenges that await them in the job market. Check out!

What are the characteristics of generation Z?

Generation Z youthSource: GettyImages

Perhaps the most striking issue about this generation is that these young were born in an internet-connected world. This means that, unlike previous generations, they did not have to “learn” how to use digital networks: they acquired this digital competence from an early age.

That’s why the generation Z is made up of what we call digital natives, that is, people for whom digital languages ​​appear naturally, as part of their experience.

This means that these young people are extremely connected to technologies: their smartphones, for example, are almost like extensions of their bodies. Still, they prioritize personal encounters.

Another characteristic is that these people tend to be dynamic and fit to learn things alone. They acquire a lot of knowledge by watching videos and tutorials on YouTube, for example.

Members of Generation Z they are also often skeptical and questioning, and may have a tendency to challenge established certainties. This fact is an important factor in the job market, as they can discuss ideas with their bosses.

These young people are also strongly concerned with social responsibility in their actions. Thus, they will have a little difficulty working in places that go against their convictions and values.

What are the challenges of Generation Z in the job market?

Generation Z workingSource: GettyImages

Generation Z, which is entering the job market, promises to raise new questions in the companies where they are. This is because they bring new notions about their professional perspectives and the corporate environment.

Scholars already say that generation Z is made up of young people quite prepared to deal with digital systems, but who are looking for areas that make them happen personally, more than necessarily making a lot of money.

These young people value well-being and mental health, as well as environments in which communication is healthy. Furthermore, flexibility in working hours is a big issue.

Let’s take a look at some of the outstanding professional characteristics of these people and their careers:

1 – They adapt easily to digital platforms

As they are digital natives, these young people have great ability to familiarize themselves with the languages ​​and tools that emerge.

2 – They value geographic freedom

For them, the idea that work is tied to a single place or to a fixed schedule doesn’t make much sense. They prefer to work for demands and goals, with freedom to carry out the tasks in different places.

Generation Z working remotelySource: GettyImages

3 – They seek social commitment

Gen Z takes the effects of their work very seriously. They don’t want to be alienated from what’s going on in the company: they want their craft to serve the betterment of the world.

4 – Want to work in places that provide growth

Standing still doesn’t suit these young people. They expect companies to be challenging and that encourage them to think – and act – beyond the obvious.

5 – They learn very quickly

Their agile and self-taught mind makes them look for solutions to problems that come their way.

6 – Can be quite anxious

Anxiety can come to hinder them in their professional functions, as their mind is always ahead of what they are doing.

After all, how to retain these professionals in your company?

Investing in a young professional is a good path for companies, especially those dealing with innovation and technologies. Nonetheless, many of them may not yet be adapted to the demands of these peoplewho value agile dynamics and compensate for their needs.

So here are some tips for companies that are interested in investing in these new talents.

Offer a career plan

Gen Z wants to know where they are going and want to make rapid progress. Therefore, having a clear idea of ​​the career path offered by the company can help retain a professional.

Respect everyone’s diversity and individuality

The young people of this generation are attentive to collective demands, and value diverse professional environments, where differences – racial, ethnic, gender, etc. – are respected.

Prioritize flexibility

THE generation Z no longer understands the traditional notion of working hours tied to the point or the need to always be in the same places. are more likely to work in companies that focus more on productivity than hoursand who have some flexibility with remote work.

Paying attention to all these characteristics can be a differential in a company and configure as factors that help to conquer new talents, with the expertise that this generation usually has.