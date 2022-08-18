How to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite for free

Did you know that you can watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite? With the partnership between the franchises going on in the battle royale, a cruise created in-game by Vysena Studios features a big screen and a social area for fans to gather friends and follow the exhibition together.

This feature is free for everyone, and we are going to explain step by step how to watch the anime in the game. The animation has PT-BR subtitles and English audio — both the opening and the rest of the content.

How to watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite

To watch Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite, just follow the following path:

In the lobby, press square to change the game mode where you will seek the match;

Look for the “Fortnite x Dragon Ball” tab in the “Discover” section;

Choose the first episode and have fun;

Inside the cruise, you can stay in the social area or go under the big screen and enjoy the anime in full screen;

Important tip: it is not necessary to go back to the lobby and search for matches again to watch the next episodes of Dragon Ball Super in Fortnite. In the stairs that give access to the big screen, there are six machines to select which parts of the plot you want to watch.

If you prefer to access the anime using the codes, follow the list below:

Dragon Ball Super Episode 09 : Sorry for the delay, Mr Bills! Finally, the Super Saiyan God is born! — 1356-5236-0901

: Sorry for the delay, Mr Bills! Finally, the Super Saiyan God is born! — Dragon Ball Super episode 10 : Show him, Goku! The Power of the Super Saiyan God! — 4149-8889-8252

: Show him, Goku! The Power of the Super Saiyan God! — Dragon Ball Super Episode 11 : Let’s Go, Mr Bills! Battle of the Gods! — 5893-7217-3843

: Let’s Go, Mr Bills! Battle of the Gods! — Dragon Ball Super episode 13 : Goku! Go beyond the limits of the Super Saiyan God! — 2586-7170-0416

: Goku! Go beyond the limits of the Super Saiyan God! — Dragon Ball Super Episode 81 : Bergamo the Crusher Against Goku! Who Possesses Unlimited Power?! — 5087-3838-8 7 16

: Bergamo the Crusher Against Goku! Who Possesses Unlimited Power?! — Dragon Ball Super Episode 98: Total Uncertainty! The Despair of a Universe! — 3137-9391-7999

Snippets of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which opens in theaters this Thursday (18), are being shown before the episodes begin. Are you going to check out the Dragon Ball Super Festival in Fortnite? Join the gang in the comments!