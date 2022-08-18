Huge polar air mass will bring extreme cold and chance of snow

A huge mass of cold air begins to enter Brazil this Thursday and will bring down the temperature in the North, Midwest, Southeast and South of Brazil, bringing low marks even in some cities in Bahia, when the air cold start to act more over the Atlantic. This is the third major incursion of cold air on a continental trajectory this year in the country.

Cold air will be preceded by a cold front of strong activity that will advance this Thursday through the South, the Midwest and further west sectors of the Southeast Region with rain in a large number of municipalities, in addition to storms that can bring gusts of strong wind and hail.. The system tends to weaken when crossing the Southeast, where it should not cause much rain and will not even bring precipitation in some areas, but in the Midwest the frontal branch will be very active with intense instability in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso.

The intense mass of cold air of polar origin with a continental trajectory will infiltrate the Brazilian territory between tomorrow and Friday, driven by an extratropical cyclone in the South Atlantic, in latitudes of Patagonia. The temperature will plummet in the South, in many areas of the Midwest and Southeast, and in part of the North Region.

The incursion of polar air will rival in intensity with the great polar wave of may, although in some places, such as Central Brazil, the cold will not be the same as in May, but in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina temperatures will drop more than in the cold event associated with the Yakecan cyclone in the fifth month of this year. Several cities in the south of the country may have their lowest lows so far this year at the end of the week.

The temperature plummets this Thursday in the southern states, Mato Grosso do Sul, the extreme west of São Paulo and the west of Mato Grosso. On Friday, the cold air drops the marks on thermometers throughout the state of São Paulo, in the West and South of Minas, including the Triângulo Mineiro, in Rio de Janeiro, South of Goiás, in most of Mato Grosso, in Rondônia, in Acre and even in the south of the state of Amazonas.

Cold air will enter with strong gusts of wind in a large number of cities, especially in the Midwest and South of Brazil, which will bring a very low thermal sensation. At the beginning of Friday, in the highest points of southern Brazil, between Campos de Cima da Serra and Planalto Sul Catarinense, strong gusts of wind with negative temperature can bring thermal sensation at times of up to 10ºC to 15ºC below from zero.

In most cities in southern Brazil, the sensation at the end of Thursday and beginning of Friday will be between negative 0ºC and 5ºC, considering the United States National Weather Service sensation equation that is the most up-to-date and modern. The old one, no longer used for 20 years by North American Meteorology and still curiously used in Brazil, exaggerates the negative feeling values ​​with unrealistic brands.

Extremely low lows in the South

After the cold front has passed, a significant high pressure center will be installed in southern Brazil between Friday and Saturday. Numerical models analyzed by MetSul project a high center of up to 103 hPa between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina in the night from Friday to Saturday. Highs of almost 1040 hPa are powerful and tend to favor very intense cold.

That’s exactly what will happen. Very low lows already occur, even with clouds, at the beginning of Friday, but the high polar pressure over southern Brazil will inhibit cloudiness and the weather will be very open with clear skies, a very dry profile of the atmosphere and calm winds in the Friday to Saturday night, which will be the coldest in this episode. This will determine a very pronounced night cooling with a Saturday dawn of freezing marks in the south of Brazil.

The dawn of Saturday must be the coldest of the year so far in several parts of the south of the country with minimums below zero in hundreds of cities and that can fall to values ​​of 6ºC to 8ºC below zero in some stations of the Serra do Sudeste and Campos de Cima da Serra, in Rio Grande do Sul, and even negative 8ºC or 9ºC in the Southern Plateau of Santa Catarina. Marks of 3ºC to 5ºC below zero may occur in Planalto de Palmas, Paraná, as per today’s data and subject to change.

The vast majority of cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina will start Saturday with minimums close to 0ºC or negative. Marks below zero are expected in a large number of locations. The Campaign and border with Uruguay must have -2ºC to 0ºC. The Santa Maria region, in the Center, can go down to 1ºC. Lowlands of the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul can reach -1ºC or -2ºC. The Passo Fundo area should note 0ºC, but with up to -3ºC to -2ºC in lowlands of the Planalto. In the Soledade region, minimums as low as -5ºC to -6ºC in lowlands.

The cold will be intense at the beginning of Saturday also in Porto Alegre, where in the Botanical Garden the thermometers can mark 3ºC or 4ºC. In the Center, minimum of 5ºC to 6ºC. Neighborhoods of the city further away such as the North, East and South of the capital can record 1ºC or 2ºC. In the metropolitan area, marks from 0ºC to 2ºC at several points at dawn on Saturday.

The cold still persists in the early hours of Sunday and Monday, however with a tendency to increase in temperature. On Sunday, Porto Alegre dawns with 6ºC, but in lowlands of Aparados da Serra, in the region of Ausentes, the cold will be extreme with minimums as low as -3ºC or -4ºC, not discarding until -5ºC at one point or another. In the Planalto Sul Catarinense, lows in lowlands from -4ºC to -6ºC. On Monday, 9ºC at dawn in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul and around 0ºC in Aparados.

very cold afternoons

With the power of the polar air mass, the cold will not be limited to the night and very cold afternoons are expected on Thursday and Friday. In Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and part of Paraná, Thursday afternoon will have marks below 10ºC in many cities, especially in high altitude cities. Clouds, rain in some places and wind will accentuate the feeling of cold.

On Friday, even with sun and open weather, another cold afternoon in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, although with higher maximums than the day before. The temperature will not even reach 10ºC in some points of higher altitude, despite the sun.

. Thursday and Friday afternoons will be very cold with low maximums in the southern states and in part of São Paulo Friday afternoon will be quite cold. The capital of São Paulo should have the coldest afternoon of winter on Friday and it can also be the coldest of the year with marks from 11ºC to 13ºC. Curitiba must have very cold afternoons on Friday and Saturday. In the city of São Paulo, Friday afternoon will be unusually cold with 9ºC to 10ºC in several points.

No snow like in 2021

The combination of post-frontal humidity with polar air can bring winter precipitation in higher altitude cities in southern Brazil. The highest chance of freezing rain is for points between Campos de Cima da Serra do Rio Grande do Sul and Planalto Sul Catarinense, which includes São Francisco de Paula, Bom Jesus, Cambará do Sul, São José dos Ausentes, São Joaquim and Bom Jardim da Serra, all with altitudes between close to 1000 meters and 1500 meters.

At lower altitudes, in Serra Gaúcha, from 700 meters to 800 meters, which includes the cities of Gramado, Canela and Caxias do Sul, the chance of snowing is lower. If it does, it will be weak and brief with a greater chance of freezing rain in some spots. Winter precipitation still cannot be ruled out in points in the Midwest of Santa Catarina and in the Planalto de Palmas.

It is essential to emphasize, after all, many people still remember the event of July 28 and 29, 2021, that the scenario is very different from last year. Ample snow is not expected, much less with the amount recorded a year ago. In many places, if it occurs, it should be nothing more than a “quirera”. Where there is a greater chance of some flakes is in the region of São Joaquim.

At the beginning of the week, in the first report of the cold wave, we pondered our caution with the snow forecast, which proved to be correct. The models, day after day, reduced their projections of the phenomenon. The Canadian model, released last Friday, indicated a lot of snow in the mountains and precipitation even in low-lying cities. In today’s early morning round, it did not even indicate snow, not even in the mountainous areas.

Frost will be widespread in southern Brazil

The very intense cold at dawn will bring frost in the overwhelming majority of municipalities in southern Brazil. Since the atmosphere is expected to become very dry with the high polar pressure installed over southern Brazil, conditions will be favorable for widespread frost. On Friday, it should be frosty in some cities and with a risk of black frost in some cities with higher altitudes due to the wind. On Saturday, the frost will be very broad and should start to form in several points of higher altitude by late afternoon or evening on Friday.

The maps below show the Canadian model frost projections for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings. There is a tendency to already gear in some places on Friday, but in a much more generalized way on Saturday, when it should also be geared in parts of Mato Grosso do Sul. On Sunday and Monday, frost in a much smaller number of localities.

Porto Alegre must have frost at dawn on Saturday in some neighborhoods. In the metropolitan area, all municipalities will register the phenomenon, including in urban areas, with even severe frost in rural areas such as Lomba Grande and Morungava.

The frost will be strong in a large number of cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina at the beginning of Saturday and even severe and with freezing in places of higher altitude. Be aware of the risk of ice on the track with the possibility of accidents on stretches of streets and roads in Serra Gaúcha and Planalto Sul Catarinense.

