Hyundai HB20S 2023 hits stores: see prices and versions

The 2023 Hyundai HB20S can now be booked on the Korean brand’s website. This Wednesday (17), the automaker announced that the restyled sedan hits stores in the second half of August, but without specifying the correct date. However, it is already possible to know what the versions and prices of the model are.

updated look

Like the hatch, the sedan underwent a shop bath in its external design. The front is exactly the same as the HB20, while the rear follows the same concept of unified lanterns and with a large bar that runs through the entire trunk lid.

Due to this change, the car was slightly longer, gaining 50 millimeters at the front and 15 millimeters at the rear due to the new bumpers. In addition to these changes, there are new 15-inch or 16-inch wheels, depending on the version.

Versions and equipment

In all, there are five versions available for the 2023 Hyundai HB20S. The Comfort and Limited configurations are driven by the 1.0 aspirated engine with 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol or 75 hp and 9.4 kgfm when using gasoline. . The transmission is a five-speed manual.

For the Comfort, Platinum and Platinum Plus versions, the sedan features the 1.0 T-GDi turbo engine with 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm regardless of the fuel used. The transmission is a six-speed automatic. The start-stop system is available from the Platinum version onwards.

For now, Hyundai did not provide details on the equipment list for each of the versions. But there are some devices that were mentioned. All configurations have six airbags, traction and stability controls, emergency braking signaling and hill start assistant.

Still in terms of safety equipment, the Platinum Plus version has rear cross-traffic assistant and blind spot assistant.

The HB20S 2023 multimedia center has an eight-inch screen and wireless mirroring for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Some versions also have induction charging for cell phones and there are three USB ports: one type A and two type C, for faster charging.

A novelty that debuted on the hatch, the partially digital Supervision Cluster instrument panel is available from the Platinum version, as is the remote engine start system.

Colors

The 2023 Hyundai HB20S will be sold in Brazil in six colors. The solid ones are Black Onix and White Atlas. The metallic ones are Silver Sand, Silver Brisk and Gray SIlk. Finally, Blue Sapphire is the only pearly option.

Hyundai HB20S 2023 Prices

Comfort 1.0 – BRL 85,890

Limited 1.0 – BRL 91,390

Comfort T-GDi AT – BRL 105,290

Platinum T-GDi AT – BRL 111,790

Platinum Plus T-GDi AT – BRL 120,990

