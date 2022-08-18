Hyundai HB20S 2023 is already on pre-sale and part of the R$ 85,890

At the launch of the new HB20 2023, Hyundai said the 2023 HB20S sedan would be in stores “soon”. This “brief” was faster than imagined. The compact sedan is already on pre-sale and will hit stores in August.

As I had already revealed, the visual changes follow the pattern of the hatch version, which debuted in July. The front has a divided grille with a larger sector at the bottom, while the headlights follow a simpler design that for many resembles the Volkswagen Gol.

The headlights have LED daytime running lights as standard, but none of the versions have LED headlights. As in the hatch, the top-of-the-line version, Platinum Plus, only gains elliptical projectors in its headlights with an exclusive design.

The wheels have also changed and are now bigger. The 16” (previously 15”) set, according to Hyundai, is in line with the rest of the HB20S’s look, which has also grown in length. There are 60 mm more, totaling 4.32 m, with 50 mm in the front overhang and 15 mm in the rear.

Share this article via:

The rear also follows the line of the HB20. The flashlight has the same shape with the LED light bar that crosses the entire trunk from outside to outside, inspired by the Tucson and Elantra. And it is in the trunk that the HB20S brings one of its exclusivity. Smart Trunk technology allows you to open the lid by proximity, just get close with the key.

Interior of HB20S 2023

Hyundai did not change the interior design, however, to bring greater refinement, the automaker bet on lighter tones for the HB20S. In the Platinum Plus version, the leather seats are in light gray, contrasting with the dark gray dashboard.

The multimedia center is 8” and has wireless connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to being voice-controlled. The HB20S offers an induction charger and three USB ports, two of which are type C (one at the front and one at the back), exclusively for charging, and another type A, which allows you to exchange data and files with the control unit.

The main novelty is in the digital instrument panel, with a 4.2” on-board computer, which can be customized and offers three background color options. The air conditioning is digital and in the Platinum Plus version it becomes automatic.

Continues after advertising

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive universe with what you most like and need to know. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

Also reserved for the more expensive versions is the remote start system. Available from the HB20S Platinum, the driver can start the engine and climate the car minutes before getting into the vehicle.

HB20S 2023 Equipment

The 2023 HB20S has cruise control with cruise control and speed limiter, lane keeping assistant and blind spot assistant (both of which can be turned by turning the steering wheel, if necessary), six airbags, stability and traction control, high beam assistant, emergency braking signal and ramp start assistant.

The novelty is the safe exit system, which acts by emitting audible warnings when we open the door and another car approaches from behind.

From the Limited version, the Hyundai HB20S gains a reversing camera, rear parking sensor and automatic headlights. The top-of-the-line version also features the rear cross-traffic assistant, which helps the driver with audible warnings and even acting on the brake when exiting a reverse parking space.

2023 HB20S Engines and Prices

On the engine side, there aren’t many secrets. The HB20S brings the same set of the “brother” hatchback and that already equipped the line last year, with the 1.0 aspirated of up to 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm and the 1.0 TGDI of 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm. Both are equipped with a system Start and Stop to help save fuel.



As with the HB20, the naturally aspirated Comfort and Limited versions will only have the option of a five-speed manual gearbox. The difference is in the turbo variants (Comfort, Platinum and Platinum Plus), where there is no manual transmission, only a six-speed automatic.

The HB20S arrives in stores in August. The Comfort 1.0 MT5 version will be the cheapest, starting at R$85,890, followed by the Limited 1.0 MT5 and Comfort 1.0 Turbo AT6, which will cost R$91,390 and R$105,290, respectively. Among the more expensive versions, the Platinum will cost R$111,790, while the Platinum Plus will cost R$120,990.

As a “gift”, Hyundai will also be offering an increase in the Bluelink tasting period – its connectivity system that gives access to 24-hour assistance, anti-theft functions, among other functions – from six months to three years. The gratuity also applies retroactively to those who purchased any vehicle from the HB20 and Crete line in the previous year.

Version Price HB20S Comfort 1.0 MT5 BRL 85,890 HB20S Limited 1.0 MT5 BRL 91,390 HB20S Comfort 1.0 Turbo AT6 BRL 105,290 HB20S Platinum 1.0 Turbo AT6 BRL 111,790 HB20S Platinum Plus 1.0 Turbo AT6 BRL 120,990

Continues after advertising