Hyundai HB20S 2023 is already on pre-sale and part of the R$ 85,890

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business

VersionPrice
HB20S Comfort 1.0 MT5BRL 85,890
HB20S Limited 1.0 MT5BRL 91,390
HB20S Comfort 1.0 Turbo AT6BRL 105,290
HB20S Platinum 1.0 Turbo AT6BRL 111,790
HB20S Platinum Plus 1.0 Turbo AT6BRL 120,990