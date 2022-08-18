“I did not have”; Lincoln does not forget Flamengo and reveals reasons why he was unable to establish himself at Mengão

Forward debuted in Flamengo’s professional at the age of 16, but he didn’t have much of a chance in the Rio team; in 2021 the player was sold to Vissel Kobe, from Japan.

Flamengo plays its life in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday (17) against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Mais Querido bets on the individualities of Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro to overcome the team from Paraná and reach another semifinal of the most democratic tournament in the country. In the first clash between the teams, at Maracaña 3 weeks ago, the Cariocas drew 0-0 with Hurricane.

Flamengo has made large investments in recent years. Names such as Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Pedro among others arrived at the club since 2016, when the Club underwent a major restructuring. That’s why many Cubs of the Nest ended up not having much opportunity to play for Rubro-Negro. One of these cases was the striker Lincoln, who from this Wednesday (17) will be a Cruzeiro player.

Lincoln debuted in the Mengão professional when he turned 16 years old alongside Vini Jr. The striker had ace status and emerged as a great promise from the base of Rubro-Negro. With a passage through the basic categories of the Brazilian team, he was traded to Vissel Kobe, from Japan, for R$ 15 million at the beginning of 2021. The athlete returned to Brazil and will now play for Cruzeiro. In his press conference, the young professional spoke about his time with the Gávea team.

“It’s a good and pleasant challenge. I came to Cruzeiro very happy. I went up to professional at 16, I didn’t have a sequel, then I was traded and I learned many things. I’m very mature. (…) Coming back here is something very positive”said Lincoln, who stated that he was not able to show all his football in the Rio de Janeiro team because he did not have many opportunities.