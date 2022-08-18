“I don’t know if my business is a boy, a girl or a transvestite”

During the interview, she revealed that she has been in relationships with people of different types and that she has no problem exposing these situations.

The artist stated that she does not have an exact definition of her sexual preference: “I don’t know if my thing is a boy, a girl or a transvestite. I dated a transvestite. There was complete, half man, half woman. everything doesn’t feel like it”, declared the artist, who also gave details of the time when she dated Luz del Sol, a famous transvestite who performed shows wrapped around a snake.

The singer said she was in love with her, but commented that the family’s fear of prejudice made the romance come to an end. The sertaneja also talked about her difference with Gustavo Lima, and questioned him for not having made contact with her after being mistreated by the musician’s security guard.

She said she tried to talk to the singer at a concert, but security stopped her and acted aggressively. Therefore, Roberta filed a lawsuit against the security guard and regrets that the musician never made contact to talk about this matter. With a career spanning 36 years, the artist commented on the songs of the “new countryman” and declared that she does not like the overvaluation of alcoholic beverages in the lyrics, but respects modern chords in the songs.