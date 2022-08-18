“I was on autopilot a lot”

HIV Tube and Eliezer managed to break the internet after confirming the involvement between the two. The ex-bbbs never opened up about their relationship status, but appearances at parties and events reiterate that influencers are giving them a chance to live new experiences together.

This week, photos were leaked on social media in which viih appears in a romance mood with another man in restaurant. Netizens began to speculate whether the content creators would have opened the relationship or had formed trisal. However, the truth took users by surprise.

It turns out that the content was a behind-the-scenes photo of an advertising campaign starring Viih Tube for a famous brand of condiments. The youtuber even joked about it. “All this controversy is just because I opened up my relationship to delicious mayonnaise. I was always on autopilot a lot and consumed the same mayonnaise at all times, but I realized that life is too short to get stuck on just one. That’s why I left ‘maygamy‘“, said HIV Tube.

Eli also jumped on the bandwagon and claimed he left the ‘maygamy‘. In fact, we came out of ‘mayogamy’ and we want to encourage the public to do the same”, he said. It is worth remembering that recently, his colleague from vyni shot at a follower after the profile claimed that he would be funded by his partner. “I have 32 years on the face. People thought I was hungry before the Big Brother. I have a life before reality. I have a business, family, job, etc. I have everything“, he countered.