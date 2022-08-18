‘I would love to spend a Christmas with my father, Leonardo’

Actor and singer João Guilherme, 20, addressed during his interview with the podcast “PodDelas” the controversy created by the fact that he published a photo with his stepfather, Danilo Tuffi, on the last Father’s Day – instead of honoring the country singer. Leonardo, his biological father.

“Every Father’s Day I find myself in a rush of ‘I have a stepfather, grandfather and father’. My stepfather is very much my father too. Family is a concept, you can choose yours carefully. [Danilo] he’s a guy I have a direct photo of, because he lives with me, he’s at my house every day. Directly I am with him”, began the boy.

“I don’t have a photo with my dad. Then I would have to get a photo taken from my iPhone 4, back in 2013, just to upload a text that is literally for you [seguidor]. Because it’s not for my father. My dad doesn’t browse Instagram, he has admins on his Instagram. I hate this forced, ‘It’s Father’s Day, I have to post a statement to my dad or I don’t love him’ thing.”

“I called my father on Father’s Day, he didn’t answer because he was doing a show. My father works, I work a lot, so I don’t see my father much, because we have two agendas to reconcile. I sent him a message next. I confess he didn’t respond. But I don’t care, because my love for my father doesn’t change with a message or a post”, concluded João Guilherme.

Despite not having as much contact with Leonardo as he would like, he admitted that he would love to spend the end-of-year festivities with his paternal family, who live in Goiânia. “I lived and grew up with my mother’s family. I started to exchange ideas with my father when I was about 7 years old. I never spent Christmas outside my mother’s house, she always insisted, I think she’s absolutely right.. .”

“But I’m crazy about spending Christmas with my dad, because the kids [familiares] go [em peso]. My brother Mateus said he never saw Virginia [Fonseca, cunhada] drunk as at Christmas”, confided João.