IBGE census taker registers incident report for harassment and threat during 2022 Census interview: ‘I felt like garbage’ | Campos Gerais and South

A census taker from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) registered a report for sexual harassment, threats and contempt in Ponta Grossa, in Campos Gerais do Paraná, for offenses received while working on the 2022 Demographic Census.

“[O morador] I complained about the Census, the IBGE, the questions, that the questions were ridiculous, that there was no reason for me to be there. That my work didn’t make any sense because it was useless. I felt like a garbage person and everything I said he said that I was stupid, that I should know the answer, that I was not seeing that the answer was obvious there”, he said.

According to the incident report, at one point, the man even said: “can’t you see that I’m male? [genitália]”.

More than 11 thousand professionals work in the Census in Paraná

After the situation, the worker was guided by the team to file a complaint.

According to the IBGE area coordinator in Ponta Grossa, no census taker can guess answers to the questions, even if they seem obvious. The resident needs to provide the information.

Furthermore, answering the Census is law and also a duty of Brazilians provided for in a decree. According to the text, “every natural or legal person, of public or private law, is obliged to provide the information requested by IBGE”.

“The Census is a portrait of Brazil and the census takers are the photographers. They are workers, for many of them it is the only job they have now, in a difficult time. , the census taker cannot draw any conclusions, it is the person who has to answer. The census taker has to ask”, stressed the coordinator.

The legislation that makes participation in the Census mandatory is the same that guarantees the confidentiality of the information passed on. In all 5,568 Brazilian municipalities, the 2022 Census questionnaires have been carried out since August 1st.

The episodes of difficulty encountered among census takers are no exception. In the Ponta Grossa region, other professionals have even reported episodes of threat.

“When I went to ask the lady some questions such as age, how many bathrooms there were at home, she thought it was bad and started to offend me. kill”, recalled Bruno, a census taker in the city.

Other professionals also reported contempt when making approaches at home. At the moment, it is possible to answer the Census over the internet or by phone, but the first contact must always be in person.

“I’ve even had some contempt problems. A lady in the city of Castro. I think these people have to open their minds in the sense that we can be well received and that it’s important for all of us in Brazil”, reinforced another professional. .

How important is the Census?

With such a complete panorama, the research helps in the construction of the country’s policies.

In addition to population counts, the survey provides data on living conditions, employment, income, access to sanitation, health and schooling, among others.

This information is essential for the development and implementation of public policies and for carrying out public and private investments.

Among the public policies affected by the Census, it is possible to mention:

Calibration of representative democracy, through population counts (definition of the number of federal and state deputies and councilors);

Determination of target audiences for federal, state and municipal public policies;

Detailing the population at risk for vaccination campaigns;

Adjustments in policies for overcoming and post-pandemic recovery;

Distribution of transfers from the Union to states and municipalities, with a significant impact on public budgets (according to IBGE, in 2019, 65% of the total amount transferred from the Union to states and municipalities considered population data);

Identification of priority investment areas in health, education, housing, transport, energy, assistance programs for children, young people and the elderly.