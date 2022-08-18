Ibovespa future operates with a slight increase, following the exterior with repercussions from the minutes of the Fomc; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operate higher this Thursday (18), following the positive movement registered in the American pre-market, while investors wait for the speeches of members of the Federal Reserve (Fed) after the release of the minutes of the Fomc on Wednesday afternoon. fair.

The document published yesterday left the US Central Bank’s next steps open. The monetary authority said it remains committed to fighting inflation, but indicated that the intensity of monetary tightening will depend on economic indicators.

At 9:14 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in October was up 0.34%, at 115,910 points.

In exchange, the commercial dollar was down 0.46%, quoted at R$ 5.144 when buying and selling. The future dollar was down 0.52% at R$5.159.

Meanwhile, futures interest rates fell as a whole, except for the shortest leg: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.71%; DIF25, -0.02 pp to 11.83%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 11.56%; and DIF29, -0.03 pp, at 11.70%.

In the agenda without relevant domestic indicators, the highlights are the speeches of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, and Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, at events in Brazil.

On Wall Street, the main indices reversed the downward trend and operated higher. Investors continue to monitor retail earnings for insights into consumer health, which continued Thursday with reports from Kohl’s, Bath & Body Works and BJ’s Wholesale.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.17%, S&P futures were up 0.23% and Nasdaq was up 0.30%.

In Europe, most bourses are trading higher amid the market’s continued caution about the inflationary outlook. The euro zone’s consumer price index (CPI) for July rose 0.1% month-on-month and 8.9% year-on-year, in line with the Refinitiv consensus.

Asia

Asia-Pacific markets closed lower, also reflecting the release of the Fomc’s minutes on Wednesday (17).

A highlight of the region’s monetary policy after raising rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday he was confident that inflation was falling.

Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank is meeting on interest rates and is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points.

In China, local media reports that local governments can sell more than $229 billion in bonds to finance infrastructure investments and boost the country’s economy. In the region, the US and Taiwan have started talks to create a trade deal, which could further heighten tensions with China.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It follows the same pattern of small candles without as much strength in the purchase as in the previous movement, but still, without signs of corrections. Still in resistance region and awaiting a short-term trend-setting correction.”

Dollar

“Tried to break the resistance of BRL 5,200 yesterday and failed, leaving an indecision candle at the top. If today breaks yesterday’s low, I expect to test the low of consolidation at R$5,050. If it breaks yesterday’s high, we can expect a bullish move to the last top region at R$5,300”.

