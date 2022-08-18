“I’ll go there, I’ll block it myself…”

The first version of Pantanal is remembered until today for the success it was in 1990. Cristiana Oliveira, is very fond of the public for having interpreted the first Juma. Guest on Wednesday’s Mais Você program, she opened up the game and told how successful life is after having starred in a great soap opera the size of which was the first version of Pantanal.

In the board Rolezinho in the feed with reporter Ju Massaoka, the actress vented when saying that she suffers from harassment in her profiles. She still says that the management of her social networks is done by her, having to inhibit some dangers from time to time, and some unnecessary comments.

“I am the one who answers. When it does, I always take the time to answer some people, now, obviously, those people that I feel genuinely have a fondness for and admiration for.”, Told the famous about her relationship with fans on the internet. Today, his newest and last work is in the documentary produced by HBO: Brutal Pact – The Murder of Daniella Perez.

Cristiana still details the negative side of fame: “On the internet, you end up reading thousands of messages, many of them impolite, there are even harassments too. So, there are things that, depending on the level, I go there I really block”, vented. Today, his old and remembered role is played by Alanis Guillen, in the ‘”remake” of Pantanal, which has also been very successful on Globo’s small screens.