‘I’m sorry’, says father of false psychic arrested for coup in Rio

Romanian Slavko Vuletic, father of the self-styled psychic Diana Rosa Stanesco, suspected of scamming an elderly woman in Rio de Janeiro, said he was “repentant” for participating in the criminal scheme, and said he “didn’t want” to have practiced the crime.

Vuletic and Stanes were arrested yesterday, in the Saquarema sub-district, in the Lagos region. This morning, when he left Deapti (Special Police Station for Senior Citizens) and was sent to the IML (Medical-Legal Institute) to undergo a forensic examination), the Romanian, questioned by journalists waiting in the local, was ironic and said he believed he didn’t do “so much” to deserve this “success”.

“Of course, of course I regret it. Naturally, I didn’t want to be in that situation. I’m not worthy of such success, because I didn’t do that much, in my point of view,” he said, according to the newspaper O Globo.

“You have to question the attitude of my daughters. They pushed me and they don’t get to the point of being so radical”, he added, emphasizing that he didn’t know the elderly woman personally, only “on television”.

According to the Civil Police, Slavko Vuletic is one of the men responsible for receiving the millionaire financial transactions of the coup against the elderly woman in his bank account.

prisons

Diana Rosa Stanesco, suspected of acting as a “clairvoyant” in a group responsible for applying a coup of more than R$ 720 million on an elderly woman in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, was arrested yesterday in Saquarema, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro. At the time, her father, Slavko Vuletic, was also arrested. Both were considered fugitives from justice.

Last week, Deapti arrested four of Diana’s relatives in the “Sol Sunset” operation, launched to dismantle the group. All are suspected of harming the elderly Genevieve Boghici, a resident of the Copacabana neighborhood, in the southern part of the state capital.

Diana, who had already been arrested for embezzlement this year, would have approached Genevieve on her way out of a bank, in 2020, to expose a prediction that the woman’s daughter would be very sick and would die soon. At the time, she would have offered spiritual services to avoid the fate supposedly foreseen for the woman, who suffered from an incurable disease.

According to investigations, Diana also referred the woman to two other supposed psychics who would have confirmed the original prediction. Thus, the group managed to transfer more than R$ 5 million and subtracted jewelry and paintings by painters such as Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti.

Also according to the Civil Police, the coup was possible, as it had the help of Sabine Boghici, daughter of the elderly woman and heir to the family fortune. The woman is the daughter of Jean Boghici, one of the country’s main art negotiators – who died in 2015, aged 87, leaving an artistic heritage valued at more than R$700 million to his companion.

Jacqueline Stanescos, Rosa Stanescos, Gabriel Nicolau, as well as Sabine herself, would also have participated in the coup. Everyone is trapped.

Stanesco’s lawyer, Hora Cariello, denies her involvement in the crime, claims that she had not dealt with her family for at least 15 years and that there was a mistake in recognizing her client due to the fact that only photographs were used at the police station to do so. it. The other detainees are represented by the lawyer Sérgio Riera, who, sought by the UOLsaid he will not comment at the moment.

In addition to the financial and material blow, the investigation also considers that the elderly woman was kept in false imprisonment by her own daughter and that she was repeatedly threatened with the use of knives. It took the victim almost a year to report the case to the police at the beginning of this one.