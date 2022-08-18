Image reveals never-before-seen variant in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

After the resounding success of Sem Volta Para Casa, fans will have another chance to honor different versions of Miranha! This is because next year we will have the premiere of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse!

The film is, of course, a continuation of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse. The Oscar-winning animation that is to this day considered one of the best films in Marvel history. Although it took a while, the sequel will hit theaters in 2023.

And today was the day for us to have another glimpse of what awaits us in the film. Thanks to a licensed board game that brought the first Scarlet Spider-Man artwork! Check out:

The most famous Scarlet Spider in comics was the first to use such a codename: Ben Reilly. That is a CLONE of Peter Parker!

Will his origin story be the same as in the comics? Or will they use another incarnation of the character?

Another Spider-Man variant in the movie has been revealed!

Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse was one of the big surprises of 2018, a film that won the hearts of all fans of the hero and even took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

And, unsurprisingly, soon Sony announced its sequel: Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versea film that was recently delayed from October this year to June 2, 2023, a change that upset many fans.

We already knew that Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Issaac, will be one of the highlights of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verseas well as the big threat this time will be the villain Mancha.

But fans also want to know about other versions of the hero that will be in the movie, and one of them ended up leaking today: the spider punk. His participation in the feature was confirmed through products that hit stores well ahead of schedule:

In the comics Spider-Punk is Hobie Brown, hailing from Earth-138 where he is bitten by a spider from a chemical dump, causing him to gain arachnid powers. Brown convinces the most suffering classes of society to create their own rebellion.

What did you think? Keep following Marvel’s Legacy for more news!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new movie will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTSS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the movie at CCXP Worlds 2021. This preview you can watch CLICKING HERE!

In the list we have around Shameik Moore (miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first new names confirmed was that of Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Legend of Aang). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller and Phil Lordand is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

