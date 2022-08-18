In 1st session in the presidency of the TSE, Moraes says that parties that use orange candidates will have ‘very great damage’ | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, said this Thursday (18) that the Electoral Justice will not allow orange candidacies of women to circumvent the minimum gender quota in this year’s elections. He said that the party that does this will have “very big” losses.

The law defined a minimum of 30% and a maximum of 70% for candidacies of each gender. That is, each party must have at least 30% of female candidates. However, in the last election, there were complaints from parties that nominated women who did not actually run, just to fill the minimum number.

Moraes made the statement during this morning’s court session, his first as president of the TSE.

“It is important to demonstrate that the Electoral Justice will not allow orange candidates simply to pretend that women are being candidates”, said the minister.

“Orange applications will be declared irregular, null, with the nullity of the entire slate”, he warned.

“In other words, the damage to the party that encourages orange candidates will be very great”, added Moraes.

Ana Flor: Now they try to overturn the rule that determines the minimum number and resources for women’s candidacies

According to the minister, it is “important that parties give all the necessary and legal support to women’s candidacies so that we can have a greater balance of gender participation in all segments of national politics”.

In 2019, the TSE decided for the first time that candidacies by oranges, made to defraud the minimum quota of women, must lead to the impeachment of the entire coalition.

The decision was taken in the trial of a case in the interior of Piauí, in which six councilors lost their mandate accused of using this tactic.

The TSE judged on this Thursday an appeal by councilors from the city of Porto Real do Colégio (AL) who were accused of fraud to the gender quota when using an alleged fictitious female candidacy.

Minister Carlos Horbach, rapporteur of the case, said that no campaign act by the candidates was proven.

He voted in favor of annulling all votes received by the party and revoking the candidates’ diplomas. The vote was followed unanimously.