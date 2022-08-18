In a WhatsApp group, businessmen who support Bolsonaro openly defend a coup d’état







Luciano Hang and Jair Bolsonaro photo: Reuters

Businessmen who support the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) openly discuss a coup d’etat in case ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the elections this year. The conversations are in a WhatsApp group that brings together entrepreneurs from various sectors. Guilherme Amado’s column, from the metropoliseshad access to the content.

The group brings together names such as Luciano Hangowner of Havana; Afrânio Barreirafrom Coco Bamboo; José Isaac Peresfrom the Multiplan shopping mall network; José Kouryowner of Barra World Shopping (RJ); Ivan Wrobel, from the construction company W3 Engenharia; and Marco Aurélio Raymundo – the strawberry – owner of Mormaii.

According to the column, in an exchange of messages on July 31, businessman José Koury explicitly defended a rupture in the country’s democracy. “I prefer a coup than the return of the PT. A million times. And certainly no one will stop doing business with Brazil. dictatorship again.

The message received support from members of the group, such as Morongo, as the owner of the Mormaii surf shop chain is known. “The coup was to release the prisoner! Coup is the ‘supreme’ act outside the constitution! Coup is the old media just talking m…”.

Morongo also cited the acts scheduled for the 7th of September. “It is being programmed to unite the people and the Army and at the same time make it clear which side the Army is on. Top strategy and the stage will be Rio. The Brazilian icon city abroad. It will make it very clear”, he wrote.

Even on the same day, André Tissotfrom the Sierra Group, endorsed the opinion on the coup and said that the rupture should have happened before: “The coup would have had to have happened in the first days of the government. [Em] 2019 would have gained another 10 years more.”