In audio, Monteiro admits sexual intercourse with a minor: ‘I like novinha’

Councilman Gabriel Monteiro (PL-RJ) admitted, in conversation with a friend, to having had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl. He also stated that he “likes young girls”, referring to the ages of women. The audio was obtained and published by GloboNews.
Despite the accusations, he will run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in this year’s elections. The information was confirmed by the political adviser to the UOL.
Gabriel Monteiro is accused of breaking parliamentary decorum in several ways. The complaints include alleged cases of harassment moral and sexual abuse, rape, video manipulation, filming sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl, as well as forging situations for self-promotion in internet videos, among others. ducts.
The parliamentarian defends himself and attributes the accusations to opponents who allegedly try to “destroy him”. The councilor also claims to have contradicted the interests of an alleged “tow mafia”.
This week, Luísa Caroline Bezerra Batista, who worked for seven months alongside the councilor, declared in a statement to the Ethics Council of the Rio de Janeiro City Council that a minor filmed in a sexual act with the congressman was received at his house. to the sound of “Galinha Pintadinha”, a children’s musical character. O UOL had access to the testimonies of former employees who accuse the councilor.
Check out the conversation released by GloboNews below:
Gabriel Monteiro:
- Bro, do you know what the f*ck is? After you get used to the Bar [da Tijuca]you don’t want to go out to another place that is below level.
Interlocutor:
- The women who are the best around here, they go there.
Gabriel Monteiro:
Interlocutor:
- That nightclub in Nova Iguaçu, my brother. What a horrible place.
Gabriel Monteiro:
- Is it horrible? But the day that was bad, because it was Sunday, what was the day, Left?
- Ah, but the woman I took was hot, wasn’t she?
Interlocutor:
- Yeah, it was cute. She fed the hot woman.
Gabriel Monteiro:
- Well, 16 years old, 17 years old. Because I like young.
Monteiro has appeal rejected and cassation can go to the Chamber plenary
The Justice and Writing Committee of the City Council of Rio rejected the appeal of the defense of councilor Gabriel Monteiro (PL) against the report of the Ethics Council that asks for the impeachment of the parliamentarian for breach of decorum. With the decision, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 17, the case is released to be guided and voted on in plenary. The Board of Directors scheduled the vote for the afternoon of this Thursday, 18.
The lawyers of the former PM and youtuber allege that the process in the Ethics Council “disrespected the Constitution and infra-constitutional legislation”. According to the defense, the council had committed procedural errors.
The case’s rapporteur at the Justice and Writing Committee, councilor Dr. Gilberto (Podemos), did not agree. He said the rite of the process in the Ethics Council was “faithfully carried out”.
What does Gabriel Monteiro say?
In a note, the councilor’s adviser informed that “the defense, despite the rejection of the appeal, will still remain fierce and, tomorrow, of course, will insist on demonstrating some notes that prove the innocence of the parliamentarian, as well as the criminal collusion formed to assassinate his reputation”.
*With Beatriz Gomes, from UOL, in São Paulo, and from Estadão Conteúdo