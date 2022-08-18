In audio, Monteiro admits sexual intercourse with a minor: ‘I like novinha’

Councilman Gabriel Monteiro (PL-RJ) admitted, in conversation with a friend, to having had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl. He also stated that he “likes young girls”, referring to the ages of women. The audio was obtained and published by GloboNews.

Despite the accusations, he will run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in this year’s elections. The information was confirmed by the political adviser to the UOL.

Gabriel Monteiro is accused of breaking parliamentary decorum in several ways. The complaints include alleged cases of harassment moral and sexual abuse, rape, video manipulation, filming sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl, as well as forging situations for self-promotion in internet videos, among others. ducts.

The parliamentarian defends himself and attributes the accusations to opponents who allegedly try to “destroy him”. The councilor also claims to have contradicted the interests of an alleged “tow mafia”.

This week, Luísa Caroline Bezerra Batista, who worked for seven months alongside the councilor, declared in a statement to the Ethics Council of the Rio de Janeiro City Council that a minor filmed in a sexual act with the congressman was received at his house. to the sound of “Galinha Pintadinha”, a children’s musical character. O UOL had access to the testimonies of former employees who accuse the councilor.

Check out the conversation released by GloboNews below:

Gabriel Monteiro:

Bro, do you know what the f*ck is? After you get used to the Bar [da Tijuca]you don’t want to go out to another place that is below level.

Interlocutor:

The women who are the best around here, they go there.

Gabriel Monteiro:

Interlocutor:

That nightclub in Nova Iguaçu, my brother. What a horrible place.

Gabriel Monteiro:

Is it horrible? But the day that was bad, because it was Sunday, what was the day, Left?

Ah, but the woman I took was hot, wasn’t she?

Interlocutor:

Yeah, it was cute. She fed the hot woman.

Gabriel Monteiro:

Well, 16 years old, 17 years old. Because I like young.