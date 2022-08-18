In ‘debut’ in command of the TSE, Moraes defends joint action for peace and security in the elections | Elections 2022

In his first appointment as president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes defended this Wednesday (17) that the Electoral Justice act jointly and preventively to guarantee peace, security and transparency in the October elections.

The statement was made to representatives of the 27 regional electoral courts, which are responsible for organizing elections at the state level. The meeting of the president of the TSE with representatives of the local courts is a standard procedure when there is a change in command of the Electoral Court.

Moraes assumed the presidency of the court this Tuesday (16) with a strong speech in defense of democracy, efficiency, security and transparency of electronic voting machines. At this Wednesday’s meeting, the minister was greeted by representatives of the TREs.

Still at the meeting, the judges presented information about the actions in progress for the realization of the election in each state. The meeting also discussed a strategy for combating disinformation and articulating with local security bodies to adopt measures.

In his speech, the minister stressed the need for the Electoral Justice to have a standardized approach.

“We are absolutely open to everyone. The TSE alone does nothing. The TSE works together with the Regional Electoral Courts and with all electoral judges”, said the minister, according to material released by the TSE.

Upon taking office as president of the TSE this Tuesday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes defended the electronic voting machine and the electoral system and was given a standing ovation by the more than 2,000 guests in the Court’s plenary.

Moraes made the speech (read in full) before President Jair Bolsonaro and former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff, Michel Temer and José Sarney. Among the main points of the speech of the new president of the TSE were:

defense of the electronic voting machine and the electoral system

defense of democracy as the only political regime in which power emanates from the people

differentiation between freedom of expression and “freedom to destroy democracy”

criticism of fake news and disinformation

criticism of hate speech

Right at the beginning of his speech, Moraes mentioned the agility of the electronic system and the confidence of the population in the electoral process. He stated that, with security and transparency, the result of the elections is known on the same day as the vote.