in friction with Neymar, Mbappé is seen as “pampered” in the locker room

Credit: Photo: Publicity/PSG

After the problems between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar last weekend, the PSG dressing room seems to be largely on the side of the Brazilian. The French player would have changed his stance after the contract renewal in the current transfer window and began to act in a way that displeases part of his teammates. The attitudes of abandoning a move and the clear discontent for shirt 10 taking the penalty are indications of this “new phase” of the young man.

Some PSG players refer to Mbappé as “spoiled” and “unbearable” in the club’s dressing room. The information is from Uol, which informs how he started to behave differently after renewing and receiving promises from the board.

There are clear reasons for the Frenchman to act this way: with a higher salary than Neymar and Messi, the number 7 has the autonomy to give his opinion on important decisions at the club, as was the case with the dismissal of Argentine Maurício Pochettino. Furthermore, the striker would not have gone against the idea of ​​selling the Brazilian ex-Santos and Barcelona, ​​something that was speculated for weeks.

In this scenario, with some power in his hands, Mbappé changed his stance and does not accept not having a leading role in the team. Like Messi, Neymar started the season at a high level and leads in goals and assists in the Ligue 1. In the game against Montpellier, the Frenchman did not celebrate the goals and made his dissatisfaction clear.

Another controversial point is the so-called “hunt for Argentines”. Mbappé would have demanded the break of union between players from Argentina, which has names like Lionel Messi, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and, previously, Ángel Di María. Neymar has a closer relationship with the brothers. The break in mastery of a language happened when Thiago Silva and Daniel Alves, two dressing room forces, left Paris. According to the source, all this movement has a goal: Mbappé wants to emerge as a new leader in a squad that has new French players.

Uol also informs that Fayza Lamari, Mbappé’s mother and manager, also has influence in the process of changing the attacker’s mentality. She wants her son to have more imposition in the locker room. In an interview this Wednesday (17), she played down the controversial situation with Neymar: “Things are managed internally at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything is going well,” she said.

The expected absolute protagonism and greater strength in the PSG dressing room has not been happening. Therefore, Mbappé is not happy about the promises not kept by the board. He has a contract until 2025 and came close to moving to Real Madrid.