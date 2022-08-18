Ipec poll: in ES, Lula has 42% and Bolsonaro 37% for president

Lula and Bolsonaro are technically tied in the preference of voters in Espírito Santo. Credit: FreePik/Disclosure/Art Geraldo

The survey was released on Wednesday (17) and has a margin of error of four percentage points more or less. Considering the margin of error, the two candidates are technically tied in the preference of Espírito Santo voters.

Lula and Bolsonaro are far from the third place in the stimulated poll, when the names of the candidates are presented to the interviewees. The ex-governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) was chosen by 6% of the people polled by IPEC in the state.

Then three names appear with 1% of voting intentions: Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros). The Pros candidate left the race on the 15th, when his party decided to support Lula’s candidacy. However, the Ipec poll was fielded before his name was withdrawn from the electoral contest.

Candidates Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Léo Péricles (UP) were mentioned, but did not reach 1%, so their names appear with 0% of voting intentions in the stimulated poll. Constituent Eymael (DC) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) were also on the list presented to the interviewees, but they were not an option for any of them.

Candidate Roberto Jefferson (PTB) is not included in the survey, according to Ipec, because at the time of registration of the survey there was still not enough information about the officialization of his candidacy. White and null votes add up to 6%, while respondents who do not know who to vote for president or who did not respond add up to 5%.

Due to the change of names that had been presented in the first survey carried out by Ipec at the request of Rede Gazeta, in May of this year, it is not possible to compare the two scenarios. In the previous survey, names such as João Doria (PSDB), André Janones (Avante) and Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) were still pre-candidates for president.

SPONTANEOUS

In the spontaneous poll – when the names of the candidates are not presented – Lula and Bolsonaro also appear technically tied. Lula was mentioned by 36% of respondents, while Bolsonaro was mentioned by 35%.

The other two candidates who scored in the spontaneous poll are: Ciro Gomes, who appears with 3% of voting intentions; and Simone Tebet, indicated by 1%. Felipe D’Avila, Pablo Marçal and Vera were also mentioned, but they did not reach 1% of the voting intentions.

Candidates Eymael, Léo Péricles, Sofia Manzano and Soraya Thronicke were not mentioned by the people interviewed in the survey. Other names mentioned that are not candidates for president added up to 1%.

In the spontaneous survey, 18% of respondents said they did not know or preferred not to answer who they would vote for president. Another 7% expressed interest in voting blank or null for the command of the Palácio do Planalto.

The survey was carried out by Ipec, a research institute created by former Ibope Intelligence executives, which ended its activities in 2021.

