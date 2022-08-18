“It depends on the coach’s approval”, says Fabrizio Romano

Dissatisfied at Manchester United, the future of Cristiano Ronaldos remains a big doubt for everyone. The ace immediately wants to move from Old Trafford, but the football of the great shirt 7, elected the best player in the world five times, is a constant target of refusal by European clubs.

With Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until July this season. United knows shirt 7’s desire to play in the Champions League and will not make it difficult for the player to leave. Last season, even in the face of so many goals from the Portuguese ace, the English club ended up being left out of the top 4 in the Premier League.

Destiny, then, may be the Chelsea who, until then, had no plans to count on shirt 7’s football, amid the decision of Thomas Tuchel, coach of the Blues. Now, however, according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between Chelsea and Cristiano Ronaldo can happen for the season, but with one condition: Tuchel’s endorsement.

According to the journalist, Todd Boehly, who owns Chelsea, is willing to pay whatever it takes to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club this season, but it depends, above all, on the approval of Thomas Tuchel, who has carte blanche to make Chelsea’s key decisions when it comes to signings.

It is worth remembering that, currently, Cristiano Ronalso’s salary exceeds the mark of 500 thousand pounds per week. However, if Tuchel accepts, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a Chelsea player, present in the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Taking CR7 from Man United would not be a big task, given that, on the market, his transfer value is 30 million euros.