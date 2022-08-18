It is a fake video that uses images from JN to say that Bolsonaro leads Ipec poll

A video that circulates on social media with scenes from Jornal Nacional (see here) was edited to spread the false information that the president and reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leads the latest IPEC poll with 44% of voting intentions. , against 32% of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The images used are from the August 15 edition of Globo’s television news program, which showed the actual numbers from the poll: Lula with 44% of voting intentions, and Bolsonaro with 32%.

The images and audio of a report by Jornal Nacional aired on August 15 were edited into a video that circulates on social media to spread the false claim that President Jair Bolsonaro leads the IPEC survey released on that date. In the original report, it is former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva who appears at the front in the survey.

In the section where the percentages of voting intentions are shown, the Jornal Nacional animation is replaced by a static image that shows the candidates with their positions changed (see comparison below).





Mounting. Piece of disinformation reversed Lula and Bolsonaro’s positions in the poll (Reproduction/Globoplay)

The audio of the speech of presenter Renata Vasconcellos was also edited to reverse the position of the candidates (see comparison below). In the original audio, the anchor of Jornal Nacional starts talking about Lula and then quotes Bolsonaro.





The Ipec poll, published in Jornal Nacional, surveyed 2,000 people between August 12 and 14 and shows that Lula leads the voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic when the names of the candidates are presented. He has 44% of the intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 32%. In third place is Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, and in fourth, Simone Tebet (MDB), with 2%.

to the facts is part of Meta's Independent Fact-Checking Program. See how the partnership works here.