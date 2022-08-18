It was, in a way, a defeat.

posted on 08/17/2022 21:59 / updated on 08/17/2022 22:07



(credit: Ronaldo Silva/Futura Press)

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admitted, this Wednesday (17/8), a certain frustration and defeat with the difficulty of carrying out privatizations during the four years of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

According to him, former secretary Salim Mattar, first responsible for the program to sell state-owned companies, was unable to get the project off the ground in the face of opposing interests. The statements were made during the Tag Summit 2022.

Guedes once again stated that former mayor Rodrigo Maia had an agreement with left-wing parties not to guide privatization projects.

“It’s a frustration of privatizations. We sold R$ 260 billion in subsidiaries. At Petrobras we sold subsidiaries and managed to sell Eletrobras. The policy is that it opens windows of opportunity. You know what you want to do, but you can’t do it. the dimensions we walk a little”, he said.

When he took office in 2019, Guedes promised to raise R$1 trillion from the privatization of federal state-owned companies.



