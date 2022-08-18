Itaú BBA downgrades Vale (VALE) with weaker China and limited shareholder returns – Money Times

O Itaú BBA downgraded the recommendation OK for “market perform” (expected performance in line with the market average), with a target price for the ADR (VALLEY) of US$15 at the end of 2023 (against US$20 for 2022), after incorporating the results of the second quarter.

The cut reflects the worsening Chinese economic scenario, which is suffering the consequences of the implementation of the Covid zero policy. BBA highlights that, even with the recent stimuli, the real estate sector, which accounts for approximately 35% of the consumption of steel in the country, has shown no signs of improvement so far.

“In addition, steel production is declining around 6.5% year-to-date, and the PMI (Industrial Purchasing Managers Index) for steel was only 33 in July,” comments the institution’s analysis team, in a report published this Tuesday (16).

BBA analysts do not expect to see a strong upturn in Chinese steel production. They are cutting estimates for the iron ore from US$ 125 to US$ 115 a ton in 2022. For 2023, the price projection dropped from US$ 95 to US$ 90 a ton.

The BBA also mentions Vale’s difficulty in returning to historic production levels, with the company successively lowering targets for iron ore production.

“Vale did not deliver its guidance initial production for 2020 and, for 2021, it faced challenges to reach the floor of the range, mainly due to: (i) challenging weather conditions; and (ii) difficulty in obtaining licenses to resume operations”, recall the analysts.

BBA highlights that, at the end of 2020, Vale even talked about an execution capacity of 400 million tons per year in 2022, which compares to the new guidance for 2022, of 310-320 million tons.

In the base metals division, Vale faced work interruptions and unexpected maintenance stops, adds the institution.

limited return

BBA projects a more limited cash flow for Vale, in the wake of a weaker performance of Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

BBA expects Vale to execute US$3.5 billion of its current share buyback program in the second half of 2022 – likely the only return to shareholders until the next payment of dividendsexpected for April 2023.

“We expect cash generation of US$ 3.8 billion (6% yield) in 2023, below US$ 8.5 billion (14% yield) that we had projected for 2022″, conclude the analysts.

VALE3 shares are traded in decline this Wednesday (17). At around 12:10 pm, the mining company was down 2.46% on the Brazilian stock exchange, at R$68.23.

