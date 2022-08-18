Itaú downgrades Vale: “return to shareholders will fall”

Itaú BBA has just downgraded Vale’s share to ‘neutral’ after adjusting the model with second quarter results and a worse expectation for the price of iron ore.

The bank said it sees a upside limited and “only modest” returns (dividends and buybacks around 5% to 6% by March next year).

The target price for ADR was cut from $20 to $15, a upside of only 10% in relation to the screen price.

Itaú is the first major bank to downgrade Vale, which until recently was unanimous in the sellside in the midst of the rush of commodities.

Analyst Daniel Sasson said he reduced his EBITDA estimates for this and next year by 21% on average for two main reasons: a lower price for iron ore and also more modest production volumes.

The reduction in estimates has largely to do with the economic situation economy in China, which has suffered from the government’s zero-covid policies. Metal production, for example, has fallen by 6.5% since the beginning of the year.

“We do not expect a strong rebound in Chinese metal production and we are lowering our estimates for the price of iron ore to US$115/ton this year (from US$125/ton before) and to US$90/ton for 2023 (from US$95/tonne before). ton before),” wrote the analyst.

O downgrade of Itaú also has to do with a probable reduction in shareholder remuneration.

The bank said that while it acknowledges that Vale has been doing what it promised when it comes to returning cash to shareholders in recent years, free cash flow is expected to decline going forward, in line with EBITDA performance.

“We expect Vale to execute US$3.5 billion of its current buyback program in the second half, which will likely be the only return to shareholders until the next dividend payment, scheduled for April 2023,” the analyst wrote.

Itaú expects Vale to generate a free cash flow of US$ 3.8 billion in 2023 (a yield of only 6%). For this year, the projection is a free cash flow of US$ 8.5 billion (with a yield of 14%).

Pedro Arbex