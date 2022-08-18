Ivete Sangalo starts treatment due to Covid-19 sequel

Photo: Playback / Instagram

Ivete Sangalo’s visits to medical specialists did not stop after the surgery performed on her wrist last weekend.

On social media, the artist revealed that she was undergoing treatment to alleviate hair loss, a sequel to when she contracted Covid-19.

“Good morning, I’m here with Dr. Mirela, who is taking care of my hair. I want to be very hairy for you. Because after Covid the hair falls out. My hair is making a trail. It’s a lot of beauty, so they said, ‘I think I’m going to fall, to make her more beautiful. And where she goes, the people will know where she went’”.

A study published by ‘Nature Medicine’ indicated, in addition to hair loss, sexual dysfunction as one of the sequelae of the disease. So far, the reasons for post-covid hair loss have not been clarified by scientists.

In addition to the treatment made by the artist for the post Covid, another factor caught the attention of fans in the singer’s stories. The love for Vitória is present even in pain.

The feeling of pain is not because of the situation of the team, which currently has given happiness to the fans, but because the brand is in the cast. In the video, the artist appears singing the Vitória anthem and showing the team badge. “Let’s go up guys. We rock here huh, vumbora my Vitória ”, she said.

