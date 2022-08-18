IZA takes a selfie when she wakes up and teases her wearing tiny lingerie: “This is my good morning”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Pottery Muse! IZA started Thursday (18) playing with the hearts of her Instagram followers by posting a passionate selfie to make the crowd happy. The singer appeared showing off her natural beauty and, as always, garnered praise from the crowd.

Just to show off her beauty on social media, the singer posed very comfortable while still wearing her most comfortable clothes to sleep. The muse bet on a lighter makeup and did not fail to squander her good shape while making that face worthy of a model for the record.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for IZA, who has about 16 million followers on her Instagram profile. “The most beautiful of all”, commented a follower, praising the singer. “Imagine taking a selfie and having all this beauty”, joked another fan of the muse. Check the log:

Pop Muse! Recently, IZA gave an interview to Vogue magazine and talked about her career and how she likes to be recognized, as she is one of the most famous artists in the country right now. The singer opened up about her music, detonated the numbers on the charts and said that she sees herself as a brand today.

“Recognition is very important. I don’t like to sound boastful and I’m terrified of arrogance, but credibility is something I’ve had since I started. I see myself as a brand and behave like that. I know that when I step outside, I’m already working,” said IZA.

The artist reflected on the charts, which currently define what a real hit is. “A lot of people think that if a song doesn’t hit 20 million in a week, it hasn’t worked. It’s an absurd. Numbers are not everything. An artist is a person who has a different, lyrical and poetic look at society, and this look does not need to be conditioned by numbers”, said the singer.

