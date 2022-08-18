Jade Picon shoots first scene of ‘Travessia’ alongside Chay Suede | Crossing

The wait is over: Chiara is coming! And who told the news was the artistic director of Travessia, Mauro Mendonça Filho. On social media, he shared a video that shows Jade Picon in the scene alongside Chay Suede, the atmosphere behind the scenes and even praised the first moment of the estrante in front of the cameras. Watch the video! 👇

Chay Suede and Jade Picon record first scene together in ‘Travessia’

First rehearsal, first scene (shhhh, don’t tell anyone, but blessings have already started!) — Video caption by Mauro Mendonça Filho

Artistic director Mauro Mendonça Filho guides Jade Picon in an essay for 'Travessia'

My first day recording Travessia. First of many to come and it couldn’t have been better. I can’t wait for you to meet CHIARA. Thank you to everyone involved, what I’m feeling right now I can’t even put into words! — celebrated Jade Picon

The actress celebrated the moment with a photo album on social media! ✨

Jade Picon and Chay Suede as Chiara and Ari in 'Travessia'

Jade Picon will be Chiara in 'Travessia'

Jade Picon shares photos from 'Travessia'

Jade Picon shares behind-the-scenes photos of 'Travessia'

The scenes were recorded on the morning of this Wednesday, the 17th, in Rio de Janeiro. Chay will play Ari, an intelligent and idealistic boy, who postpones his engagement to Brisa (Lucy Alves) in Maranhão.

Chay Suede is Ari, Brisa's (Lucy Alves) fiancé in 'Travessia'

To debut in soap operas, Jade changed her look: she adhered to shorter hair. And, before the premiere, she gave Gshow her preparation for that moment.

I will study hard and meditate before bed! — Jade talks about premiere anxiety

Jade Picon changes look for 'Travessia'