Jandrei should be a starter for São Paulo against América-MG

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Jandrei should be a starter for São Paulo against América-MG 2 Views

O Sao Paulo ended on Wednesday morning the preparation for the confrontation against America-MG, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The teams face each other this Thursday, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Independência.

As a great novelty, Rogério Ceni’s team must have goalkeeper Jandrei, recovered from a back trauma. Rafinha, who was coming from a small strain suffered in the posterior region of the right thigh, must be related to the game.

Defender Arboleda, midfielder André Anderson and striker Caio continue to continue their treatments in the medical department. The last one, including renewed his contract until 2025 with Tricolor Paulista.

Ceni will also not have Gabriel Neves (suspended), Felipe Alves, Ferraresi, Bustos and Marcos Guilherme (not entered in the competition).

A probable São Paulo that faces América-MG has: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda, Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

The delegation traveled to Belo Horizonte on Wednesday afternoon and returned to the capital shortly after departure, on a chartered flight.

On the first leg, at Morumbi, São Paulo beat América-MG 1-0, with a goal by Luciano. The match was also marked by the penalty missed by Iago Maidana, which stopped on Thiago Couto.

See how the training went

After the warm-up, the players performed technical work, with a set piece, divided into four groups. Next, coach Rogério Ceni commanded a team, 11 against 11, with tactical adjustments, using first a delimited area of ​​the lawn and then the entire length of the field.

Leave your comment

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

On WhatsApp, Bolsonarista businessmen defend a coup if Lula wins

A group of businessmen who support President Jair Bolsonaro have expressed their support for a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved