João Gomes attracts crowd in concert held at Marco Zero do Recife

A crowd occupied the Bairro do Recife, late yesterday afternoon, for the recording of the DVD “Acredite” by singer João Gomes. The 360-degree stage, set up at Marco Zero, received fans from all over, who had been waiting for the show to start early. Under attentive eyes and a lot of anxiety from the public, the singer from Pernambuco, only 20 years old, born in Serrita, appeared next to the stage from inside a mud house, singing the song “Verso”.













story told





The structure with walls and clay tile attracted attention from the beginning of the presentation. There, cacti and typical Sertão furniture brought even more reality to the space, reminiscent of the singer’s childhood home. He followed the performance with the songs “Dengo”, “Maybe”, “Pode Maltratar” and “Mundo todo”, to the delight of the audience.





In the frontstage area, family members followed everything. The singer’s mother, Karla Jordânia Gomes, 40, recalled that her son’s first fee was one thousand reais, in the interior of the state, at a party with 50 people. “And he said, ‘Mom, look how happy I am. And he asked me if I need anything, she recalled thanking the fans for this trajectory. Grandma Josilene, on her father’s side, was proud of her grandson. “This recording is very beautiful. I’ve been to a show with him in São Paulo, but here I’m more excited.





The idea of ​​the DVD is to reproduce the singer’s story, starting with Serrita, in the Sertão of Pernambuco, and passing through Petrolina.





The stage project fulfilled the mission of having gigantic proportions and details rarely seen in the Recife neighborhood. Read 30 meters in front, with a 26-meter walkway, and another 24 meters on the side, where João Gomes moved between his band, accordionist and the euphoric audience. Countryside elements were everywhere, such as the cactus-shaped walkway.









Special participations





Since announcing the recording of “Acredite” in Recife, João Gomes has raised the expectations of fans for the presence of guest artists. The first to take the stage was Raimundo Fagner from Ceará. They sang “Slides” and “Bubbles of Love”. “Success is well deserved. Thank you,” Fagner said. “And he dances a good piseiro arretado, I just didn’t want to show you guys”, joked João Gomes.





The second partnership was with the singer Yara Tchê, followed by Vanessa da Mata, singing the hits “Você e eu” and “Amado”. The rapper L7nnon was also highly anticipated, interpreting “ai, preto”, who had to repeat his performance due to the invasion of a fan on stage. In fact, the rain and the harassment of the fans delayed the recordings. Tarcisio do Acordeon, one of JG’s first partners, also attended and emaciated himself. “Only I know what this guy went through in his life. And it’s hard to sing when you want to cry,” he said. Also, singer Victor Fernandes completed the team of announced artists.





large proportions





Such popularity is recent, conquered from the two albums released – the debut “Eu Tem a Senha” (2021) and “Digo ou Não Digo” (2022), which highlight the pisadinha genre well. Success also on social networks and streaming platforms. There are almost seven million listeners on Spotify, and the only Brazilian in the TOP 50 of the platform in 2021.

