João Gomes’ show in Recife has trawler, gunfire and confusion; watch video – It’s Hit

A series of confusions, fights and possible firearm shots would have been recorded in the Marco Zero region of Recife on the night of this Wednesday (17), where the recording of the singer’s first DVD took place. João Gomes. Thousands of people attended the venue for the presentation, which took place free of charge.

The images were obtained by TV Globo and published by the portal G1 this Thursday (18). In some areas of the party, according to the publication, thefts, drags, assaults and shootings were reported.

João Gomes’ trawler providing an income opportunity for small offenders.

That’s why I don’t go to street events here in Recife, we don’t have any security. pic.twitter.com/ac7FkkEfsq — Thyago Silva (@thyagosiIva) August 18, 2022

In videos shared on social networks, the public appears running, in what was cited on social networks as a trawler. In addition, it is also possible to hear gunshots on one of the recordings, people shouting “calm down” and others sheltering on the awnings of buildings.

in the neighborhood of Santo Amaro, in the central area of ​​Recife, young people were seen running in the middle of the street. Still close to Ground Zero, a rush began in the square and police dispersed the public with non-lethal weapons.

DVD burning

João Gomes’ concert at Marco Zero was performed for the recording of the DVD ‘Acredite’. A traffic scheme, with the closing of streets, avenues and bridges, was set up to support the structure of the event.

Because of this, a reinforcement of policing, with more than 300 PMin addition to men hired by the production team, was held on Wednesday night (17).

According to G1, the Military Police have not confirmed, so far, if there was a trawler at the scene or injured people. However, according to the Mobile Emergency Care Service, three people injured were met.

prisons

After the preliminary reports and investigations, five people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crimes, according to the Social Defense Secretariat (SDS). This Thursday (18), the Civil and Military Police reported that twelve incidents of theft or loss of objects were generated during the event.

The people arrested were charged with property crimes and involvement in fights, at the Central de Plantões da Capital, in the Campo Grande neighborhood, in the North Zone, and at the Rio Branco Police Station, in the Recife neighborhood. They were released to respond in freedom, according to the SDS.