João Gomes takes the crowd to Marco Zero, in Recife, to record a DVD

(credit: Playback/Twitter)

A crowd filled Marco Zero, in Recife, on Wednesday afternoon (8/17) for the recording of the DVD Believe itby the singer from Pernambuco João Gomes, the first of his career.

Since the night of Tuesday (16/8), fans arrived at Marco Zero to guarantee a place to watch João Gomes’ show. Today, around 4 pm, the place was already packed by the public eager for the big event.

The DVD recording will feature the participation of great names in Brazilian music such as Vanessa da Mata, Raimundo Fagner and L7nnon. The event is among the most talked about topics on Twitter and has even been compared to Alceu Valença’s project recorded in 2006, also at Marco Zero. The audience is expected to be over 100,000 people.

“The proximity of a big DVD recording at Marco Zero made me nostalgic: in 2006, Alceu dragged Recife there and recorded this DVD that was mandatory on almost every shelf in Recife’s living room. Until 2010 Marco had several recordings. ..then went into a doldrums,” one Twitter user reported.

Reporter imitates João Gomes live and goes viral

João Gomes’ show brought attention to reporter Bianka Carvalho who went viral after imitating the singer in a live entrance while following the movement of fans at Marco Zero.

After the video was circulated on social networks, João Gomes himself had access to the images and made a publication thanking the journalist for the affection.

