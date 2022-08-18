João Gomes thanks the public and remembers victims of the rains after a concert in Recife: ‘I hope to honor this day forever’, says | Pernambuco

The singer from Pernambuco, João Gomes, dragged thousands of people to Marco Zero and filled the Bairro do Recife, during the recording show of the DVD “Acredite”, the first of his career. The presentation took place on Wednesday (17).

Celebrating the success of the event, which was open to the public, he published a message on Instagram, in the early hours of Thursday (18), thanking the affection and remembering the victims of the rains that killed more than 130 people between May and June this year. , in Pernambuco.

“Lives in Recife were lost this year due to heavy rains. That day, my heart broke for this city… and today it filled me with joy. May God protect these people from all harm. All who came from far away, too, and who was from afar wishing good things. Thank you, I’m grateful 🙏🏼😭”, he said.

The show started just before 6 pm, with images of the singer’s life trajectory. He is 20 years old and was born in Serrita, in the Sertão, but grew up in Petrolina, in the same region. Currently, he has more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he has conquered the public throughout Brazil.

According to organizers, more than 150,000 people attended the event. The Military Police did not release an official estimate.

“I hope to honor this day forever and I promise never to change. And, if I happen to get out of the way, may you help me remember that I came from the Pernambuco Sertão and, on August 17, 2022, we made a beautiful story . Thank God 🙏🏼”, posted João Gomes on Instagram.

The show had the participation of Fagner, L7nnon, Vanessa da Mata, Vitor Fernandes, Tarcísio do Acordeon and Yara Tchê (see video above).

Fireworks went off as he took the stage, wearing a leather cowboy hat. On stage, other elements showed the roots of the singer who won Brazil. A rammed earth structure was assembled to allude to the house where the artist lived, in Serrita.

“It was as if there was someone up there hugging me all the time. I can’t explain it. And whoever fought with me to make it work, all the people that made it happen going to see me there… from the bottom of my heart, I’m very grateful. Thank you for helping me” , declared the singer.

Despite the security scheme, people reported thefts, trawlers and even shots. During the show, the information also circulated that a drone used to record images would have been taken after falling. A team from TV Globo reported that it was requested to return the equipment “behind the stage”.

In an interview with NE2, a young woman who left Olinda said she had her cell phone taken. The images of the confusion in the area where the performance of the Pernambuco singer took place quickly went viral on social networks.

In the shared videos, it is possible to follow a great confusion, with the opening of a circle in the middle of the public.

In a note, the production of João Gomes regretted the confusion. “Unfortunately, we know that not everyone went to celebrate the victory of our cowboy. But we can’t let those who went in order to riot, erase the brightness of everything that was done. As for the Drone, we inform you that it fell and was returned to the police,” he said.