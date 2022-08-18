João Guilherme opens the game and reveals secret of success at the time of flirting: “I know how I treat”

Youngest son of singer Leonardo assumes his fame as a ‘payer’, as he is known on social media for having already had relationships with several famous

João Guilherme opens the game and reveals a secret of success at the time of flirting. Image: Reproduction PodDelas, on YouTube.
Influencer João Guilherme, an easy figure in the flirting wheels, opened the game on Wednesday night (17) and confessed his “success secrets” to succeed in seduction. He was the guest of PodDelas, on YouTube, and talked with the presenters Tatá Estaniecki and Boo Unzueta about his life as a heartthrob.

The youngest son of singer Leonardo confessed that he assumes his reputation as a ‘payer’, as he is known on social media for having already had relationships with several famous ones. During the chat, he said that it is necessary to know how to recognize his due value: “I think I am very important to my contacts”he said on the can.

João explained what he considers essential for the flirtation to unfold in a positive way: “I know how I treat people. First, I treat my friends very well, really! And nowadays, that’s hard! Because there are a lot of people who don’t know how to treat the people they’re dating very well. I have friends, I see how many idiot faces they get involved with”revealed the countryman’s son.

And the young man went further in the comments, weaving praise, including his appearance: “First, I treat girls super well, I think I’m beautiful, so I know that in terms of ‘want to kiss’ [sou] cool!”, he detailed. It is worth remembering that João Guilherme and influencer Jade Picon lived a three-year relationship that ended in September last year.

