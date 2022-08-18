João Guilherme says that Jade is his beauty reference: ‘Always beautiful’

Actor and singer João Guilherme, 20, was Wednesday’s guest on “PodDelas”, a podcast hosted by Tata Estaniecki and Boo Unzueta on YouTube.

Among the subjects, he talked about his predilection for tattoos and his admiration for his ex-girlfriend, Jade Picon, 20, with whom he dated between 2018 and 2021.

“I want to get tattoos on my face. Today I don’t do it because I’m an actor, because I think if it were something else I would have already done it. I think it’s very beautiful, in men, in women”, he said.

In fact, João is prepared to meet a woman with the unusual detail: “I’m [louco] to find a delicate girl with a little tattoo on her face”, confessed Zé Felipe’s brother.

I tell my ex-girlfriend, Jade, ‘the day you get a tattoo on your face, I’m obsessed, you know. I become a stalker!’ Because she is my ultimate beauty reference. For me, who have lived close by for several years, waking up, sleeping, at the best, at the worst… Always beautiful! João Guilherme

A digital influencer with almost 21 million followers on Instagram, Jade Picon also gained fame on open TV when she participated in the latest edition of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo). Now, she is preparing to debut as an actress in “Travessia”, a soap opera that will replace “Pantanal”.