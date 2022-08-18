Jojo Todynho has no reaction when she wins her husband’s love serenade: “Sing for me”

Jojo Todynho has no reaction in a video on social networks when he comes across a love serenade that he won from her husband

Jojo Todynho enchanted her followers on Wednesday afternoon (17) by publishing a declaration of love she received from her husband, Lucas Souzaon the balcony of his house, located in the Recreio neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro.

The boy appears on the street, singing passionate songs for the famous. the interpreter of What Shot Was That was filmed by a friend as she melted for her lover, wearing a very elegant red dress.

“Sing for me”, asked the artist. She still laughed when she realized that he had suddenly changed the lyrics: “Have you changed your music? [risos]”said. “I love you”declared the soldier. “Love you too”replied Jojo.

In recent days, the singer also took advantage of her Instagram to celebrate her first full year with her beloved. “Our first year of dating gave me a different feeling. We cried together, smiled together and won together. We exchanged nights for days just to plan our future, we drew our own story and gave our dreams a little taste of reality”he wrote.

Singer’s husband Jojo Todynhothe army officer Lucas Souza is earning high. According to information from the Extra newspaper, he earns well in the role he performs. The officer’s income reaches R$ 10,000 a month, a value above what most Brazilians receive.

At 21, he still has an extra income as an influencer. In recent times, he is sought after by brands to carry out publications promoting the most diverse products. With more than 1 million followers, he became an advertisement for jewelry brands and has as an advisor Daniel Faro.