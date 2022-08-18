Jojo Todynho wins her husband’s serenade and melts: “Sing for me”

Jojo Todynho received a special affection from Lucas Souza, her husband: he made a love serenade for her at his home in Recreio, Rio de Janeiro.

Jojo Todynho was very surprised this Wednesday (17): the singer won an impassioned statement from her husband, officer Lucas Souza. He made a “love serenade” under the balcony of the singer’s house in Recreio, Rio de Janeiro, which left her all melted.

“Sing for me”, says the winner of “A Fazenda” to her husband, who replies: “I love you”. The action was all filmed by a friend of Jojo’s, who was at her house at the time of the surprise. The video, posted on the funkeira social media, was successful on social media.

Then it was Lucas’ turn to get a surprise: Jojo arranged a birthday party for him, who turned 22 years old. The singer called the official’s relatives for a family celebration at her home, which even had a personalized cake.

Celebrating the wedding anniversary

Jojo Todynho used social media to celebrate the first year of her relationship with military officer Lucas Souza. On her Instagram profile, the singer declared herself to her beloved and even shared a daring video giving the boy a hot kiss.

“Our first year of dating gave me a different feeling. We cried together, we smiled together and we won together. We exchanged nights for days just to plan our future, we drew our own story and gave our dreams a little taste of reality”, Jojo began. .