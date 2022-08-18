Juju Salimeni kills fans’ curiosity and shows what no one had seen: “Natural”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

On Wednesday afternoon (17), Juju Salimeni used her Instagram Stories to satisfy the curiosity of her fans. In a charming record, the muse emerged showing off your natural hairrevealing that he gets a lot of requests to show what he really is.

+ Four months after giving birth, Bárbara Evans shows a cracked belly after losing 22 kilos

“My natural hair that you wanted to see”, she wrote in the caption of the publication, which currently adopted the brown tone, after spending years using the blonde strands.

This Monday (15th), Juju Salimeni drove his followers crazy by showing off his new acquisition on social media. On her Instagram profile, the muse revealed that bought a BMW X6 and showed details to fans.

“Finally, after a long time, I came to get my gift, the gift I gave myself, which I deserve”, said the digital influencer. “It wasn’t armored and I had it armored, it’s very ready and I came here to get it today”, added Juju. Check out the full video:

Keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of celebrities

+ Reason for theft? Carlinhos Maia and Lucas Guimarães live an open relationship, says columnist

+Pregnant with Pedro Scooby, model Cíntia Dicker reveals that she has already decided on the baby’s name

+Tata Werneck discloses unusual meeting with her friend by profession, Bruna Marquezine