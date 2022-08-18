Juliana Bonde makes fans’ dreams come true, puts a camera under her butt and films everything

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What woman! Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, fulfilled her fans’ dream this Wednesday afternoon (17). The celebrity bet on a click that shows all her good shape from a different angle.

“Hi, love”, wrote the muse in the caption of the publication. In the photos, Juliana Caetano decides to go to the backyard of her house, position the camera under her butt and, of course, sensualize. The singer has now surpassed 1 million followers.

“Look at the hottest girl in Brazil passing on my timeline”, said a fan in the comments field. “Marry me, I have no proof, but I have convictions that I am the love of your life”, pointed out another.

Juliana Bonde tells everything she posts on her adult content platform

During an interview, Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, left the crowd shocked by commenting on everything she posts on her adult content platform, ‘Mansão Bonde’.

“People can see me and the dancers changing clothes in the dressing room. It’s what we can do to have an extra income because shows are being canceled all the time, it’s unstable. We are trying to survive somehow”, said Juliana Caetano.

The muse also revealed that people are still scared of its contents: “It was an impact for those who know me. Woman just bullshit. They have rejection with me.”

