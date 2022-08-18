“Just to plead my cause”

The actor stated that if he received the same invitation today, he would not accept it.

The actor Silvero Pereira gained public recognition after playing the role of Elis Miranda in the soap opera “The Force of Will”, broadcast in 2017 by TV Globo. Despite the approval and having won the favor of viewers, the artist recently revealed that he regrets having done the teledramaturgy.

The reason, according to him, was the lack of opportunity that this generated, preventing the possibility of a transvestite actress playing the role. In the soap opera, Elis Miranda was Nonato’s middle name, a driver who also secretly worked as a transformist at night.

Silvero further stated that if he received the same invitation now, he would turn down the role. The actor also said that he hopes to make future characters that break out of the LGBT realm: “I hope the market will be a little smarter in this regard, that the market will start making invitations to me that are not just to defend my cause”, he blurted out.

It is currently on the air on “wetland”, where he plays the butler Zaquieu, who is gay: “It’s not because I’m an openly LGBT actor and because I’m clearly LGBT on my networks and everywhere I go, that I’m not able to play a straight character, who runs away from my sexuality.”.