Justice of RJ orders the Hawaiians to pay R$ 5 million to old businessmen for breach of contract | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio Court of Justice ordered the members of the funk group Os Hawaianos to pay around R$4.5 million to the group’s former managers. The decision is from last Friday (12).

Hit Owners”Unroll, beat and play rogue“, which has almost 100 million views in the official clip, the funkeiros, according to the decision, broke at the end of last year an exclusive contract signed valid until 2031 to make a new agreement, with the GR6 Group.

The decision is by Judge Andreia Florencio Berto, of the 6th Civil Court of Jacarepaguá. The magistrate determines that Julio Cesar Minilesk Ferreira, aka Gugu; Diogo Silva de Oliveira, known as Dioguinho; Ewerton Luiz da Silva Chagas, Tonzão and Lourivla da Conceição Abel, DJ Abel pay the former producers within three days, with the deadline starting from the notification of the decision.

The Court also determined the payment of R$ 450 thousand (10% of the total amount) in legal fees.

The members of the group signed the agreement with businessmen Edmar Pereira da Silva and Vagner Oliveira Gomes representing the brand “Bonde dos Hawaianos”. When they wanted to change the agency to Grupo GR6, they signed the documents with the brand “Os Hawaianos”, which is in the name of one of the members of the group.

However, for the court decision, the change made by the funkers did not void the validity of the exclusivity contract and the fine must be paid. Defendants can also file a stay of execution to defend themselves – the legal device serves as a challenge to the initial decision.

On the other side of the legal fight are Edmar and Vagner, who charge the amount in court based on a fine provided for in the contract. The agreement signed in June 2021 included in the text that in the event of dissolution of the company that formed the Hawaianos Bonde with the entrepreneurs, the amount to be paid was R$ 5 million.

Edmar says that the problems started when the concert fees started to get higher. The funkers then broke the agreement unilaterally.

“We tried to call the boys several times, but we were not answered. They blocked Vagner (another partner) from all types of contact and published on social networks that they signed a contract with the other producer”, reports Edmar.

Over the past year, several videos were made by the members stating that Vagner had the exclusive right to manage the group. The testimonies were included in the petition filed with the Court.

The ex-businessmen’s lawyer, Joabs Sobrinho, told g1 that when he looked for Ewerton Luiz da Silva Chagas, aka “Tonzão”, for an extrajudicial settlement, he had his proposal rejected: “He considered that the contract was no longer valid. we filed the suit and even with the suit they don’t want the agreement. The next step is the attachment and blocking provided for by law”.