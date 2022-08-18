Karina Bacchi’s ex regrets having signed a document giving up paternity

Amaury Nunes, 39, the ex-husband of Karina Bacchi, wrote an open letter to regret the estrangement of his son, Enrico. The former football player and businessman said he hasn’t seen the boy in four months.

Credit: Playback/InstagramKarina Bacchi’s ex regrets having signed a document giving up paternity

In a post on Instagram, the former athlete vented telling what made him fall in love with his ex-wife. “Right at the beginning of our relationship, one of the main virtues I saw in my ex-wife was that she was a good mother, in fact an incredible mother, dedicated, present, hardworking, courageous… It was one of the main reasons that made me embrace that family with all my heart, in that very special moment, with a newborn baby”, he began.

In the letter, Amaury explained that everything happened quickly. He saw himself from one day to the next becoming Enrico’s father, now 5 years old, realizing that the little one needed him.

“We met in person in Miami on August 28, 2017, 20 days after his birth. There, quickly, I felt that not only she, but especially him, needed me. In a short time, we decided that I was going to move to São Paulo with them, away from my family, away from my job. It was like this, on one weekend I was single on the beach in Miami, playing footvolley with my friends, on the other I was warming up a bottle at dawn, playing the role of husband and father of a newborn child, and feeling extremely happy,” he reported.

Afterwards, the businessman vented about living together during these five years with his ex-wife and son. He said that the former couple always share all of Enrico’s care and expenses.

“In these almost five years, we have always shared practically everything, especially in relation to our son, the bills, responsibilities and commitments. When I had to travel, she stayed with him. When she needed to travel, I stayed with him, and when she gave, the three of us would go together. In the adaptation at the little school when she was 2 years old, I went one day, she went the other. One day I would take her to judo, the other she would take her to swimming. While she worked, I played with him, while I worked, she played with him. Any doctor appointments he had, we would go together. Every meal of the day we always made an effort to make the three of them together, it was always like this since he was 20 days old”, he said.

In 2019, the couple began the process of socio-affective paternity. “He could even put my name as a father on his identity, which currently doesn’t have a father’s name. However, throughout this process we faced some obstacles such as the pandemic and a crisis in our relationship, in which we came to separate (between March and April 2021) ”, she said.

He went to Rio de Janeiro to stay with his family, however, after a few weeks, he decided to return to São Paulo. With almost everything ready for the two to sign the divorce, they talked and decided to try to resume the relationship.

“At that moment, she had two documents for me to sign. One was the divorce, which we didn’t decide not to sign right away, and the other was the waiver of our son’s paternity suit. It was a big shock for me there. I felt extremely sad, but in an attempt to keep our family together, and hoping that things would get better or get back to normal, I agreed to sign that document,” she continued.

“Especially because I never thought that a simple role could define a relationship as pure and beautiful as mine and my son’s. After all, as she herself said: ‘In the heart it was always like this, father and son’ ”, she added.

According to him, this was the only process that existed until then, without the existence of another case in court that prohibits him from seeing his son for any specific reason.

“During this past year, I believe that both my ex-wife and I did our best to keep our family, to restore love, to understand everything that was happening, all the changes. All within our limitations as flawed human beings that we are,” she assessed.

However, Amaury said they failed and bumped into their limits. Because of this, they decided to divorce, without major fights and accusations, without any serious problems, but each with their own point of view.

“Of course we were sad and upset with our differences, especially in thoughts, habits, attitudes, behavior…everything was practically diverging and was very different from when we first met. Even which church we would go to, we could no longer agree.”

After four months, he stressed that he is trying to understand the reason for her attitude of not letting him see the child anymore or, at least, talk to him.

“I would like to make it clear that my intention was never and never would be to take him away from her, quite the opposite. As I said here, I have always admired her as a mother, but my intention is that our son can grow up with the wonderful mother that she is, but also with a father who loves him very much, simply because he deserves it”, he argued.

Finally, the businessman said that he continues with open arms and heart to resume socializing with his son. “Son I love you. I will always be here for you, I know you miss you so much, I am too. I hope one day soon we can be together again,” he said.