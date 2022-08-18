LeBron James hits astronomical salary and renews for two years with the Lakers; see contract prices and details

Lakers: LeBron James will receive $97.1 million and will have an option to renew for 2024/25

the star LeBron James agreed this Wednesday (17) his contract renewal for two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to his agent, Rich Paul, to the ESPNthe ace will receive US$ 97.1 million (R$ 502.15 million) and will have a renewal option for 2024/25.

James will also have a trade kicker in 15% – that is, if he is exchanged for the Los Angeles franchise, he will have 15% of his salary paid as a bonus.

With the renewal, LeBron becomes the player with the most money in NBA history, with $532 million (R$ 2.751 billion).

He left behind none other than Kevin Durantof Brooklyn Nets.

With the deal, the multi-champion ends any speculation about the possibility of becoming a free agent next summer.

Even at 38 years old, he continues to be evaluated as one of the best athletes in the world. top of the NBA and is seen as the Lakers’ main hope to seek the title.

Last season, however, the California team was out of playoffsalthough James ended the year with averages of 30.3 spots, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Due to injuries, however, he only made 56 regular season matches.