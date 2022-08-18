Léo is called up again after injury to Lucão – Web Vôlei

The center Léo, 20 years old, was summoned this Wednesday (17/8) by coach Renan Dal Zotto for the Brazilian men’s team, which is in the final stages of preparation for the World Championship. The competition will start on the 26th in Slovenia and Poland. Léo will arrive in the next few days in Montpellier (FRA), where the team will play a friendly against France on Saturday.

In training this Wednesday, central Lucão suffered a sprained right ankle. The Olympic champion started treatment in the region immediately and will undergo an examination this Thursday (18/8). He was attended by the physical therapist of the men’s team, Matheus dos Santos.

– Lucão had a sprained right ankle in a training session. We assessed the situation on the spot, and we found a spill in a specific region. Back at the hotel, we reassessed and the picture had not changed, which is good, as the trauma has not worsened. The first 24 hours and 48 hours are the most important in cases like this, to get the big picture. Tomorrow (Thursday) we will do an X-ray to rule out any type of fracture, and we will follow the treatment, following the evolution of the condition – explained Matheus.

With the arrival of Léo, the delegation of the men’s team will have 15 athletes. The final list of the 14 players who will compete in the World Cup will be released next week.

The youngster from Sesi was even called up for the final stretch of training in Saquarema, after Isac’s medical discharge, but ended up being off the first list for the trip, with the cut announced last Friday. Hours later, he was available for Sesi’s debut at Paulista. Renan chose, at that moment, to take three opposites (Wallace, Darlan and Felipe Roque) and three centrals (Flávio, Lucão and Aracaju).