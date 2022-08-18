





Léo Lins makes a joke about the death of MC Kevin and the singer’s mother rebuts: ‘Ridiculous’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@leolins

Léo Lins returned to be involved in controversy after making a joke about the death of MC Kevin. Valquíria Nascimento, the singer’s mother, who died in 2021 after falling from the balcony of a building, used her social media to counter the comedian.

On his Instagram profile, Léo Lins shared a video of a joke made at his show. On the date, he recalled an episode of the animated series South Park, in which one of the characters died after being attacked by alligators.

Afterwards, he talked about hell and made a joke about MC Kevin being there, with his head flattened, as he died after the fall. “People are in hell, there’s the devil, the devil, at a party. Then one says: ‘wow, why did you let that guy in there?’ . Then MC Kevin appears, all flattened: ‘What’s up? Where’s the funk? Let the pancadão go there. I want to get the mines, now I can jump off the balcony that I don’t even die, I fall like a leaf’ “, he mocked in the presentation.

During the dawn of this Wednesday, Valquíria used her social networks and criticized the comedian for making a joke about the death of her son. In a sequence of stories on her Instagram, she regretted that Léo Lins made fun of a tragedy.

“There’s each one that happens, that I can’t understand why people want to make fun of the misfortunes of others. Ridiculous, Mr. Léo Lins, ridiculous. Ask your mother what she would think if she did this joke talking about someone’s life. relative of yours, anything of yours,” she said.

“You ridiculous. You want to show up, put something on your face, but don’t talk about people who are dead because you offend people who are alive. You ridiculous, pay attention to what you say, muggle,” he added.

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, also criticized Léo Lins. “For me, he is an asshole. He will continue to be an asshole”, she said through social networks.