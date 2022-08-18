Letícia finds Julia’s earring on Otávio’s table, discovers that they are lovers and kicks her “friend” away: “Get out of here!”

In the soullesson display at SBT, Leticia (Marlene Favela) you will have the worst surprise of your life when you find out that Julia (Marjorie de Sousa) is lover of Otávio (Eduardo Santamarina) and it won’t be cheap. The dondoca will then hit the bitch with slaps and kick her out of her house.

At first, Letícia finds Julia’s earring on Otávio’s table and discovers her husband’s infidelity. Soon after, Letícia will look for the blonde and is already shooting two slaps in the lover’s face: “Here’s your earring to complete the pair, you hapless traitor!”says the rich woman.

Júlia, on the other hand, will try to disguise it by saying that the earring belongs to someone else, but Letícia will not believe it: “Get out of here, viper! I don’t want to see you dragging around my house again”, will warn. With no way out, the villain will blame Otávio: “harassed me and I didn’t know what to do”, will speak. “I would never betray you”will complete the evil character, who will still try to hug Leticia.

“Don’t insult me ​​anymore by believing I’m an idiot! I saw the video where you say that all this time my husband and you have made me look like a fool.” will nail Letícia, who will continue to order the blonde to leave the farm with screams.

Starred by Livia Britto and Jose Ron, the Televisa plot is an adaptation of the Colombian telenovela La dama de Troya, with 85 chapters. Eduardo Santamarina, Marjorie de Sousa, Azela Robinson, Alberto Estrella, Kimberly Dos Ramos and Francisco Gattorno are also part of the main cast.