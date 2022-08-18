Lívia Andrade announces hiring by Globo to perform in ‘Domingão com Huck’

Presenter Lívia Andrade announced that she was hired by TV Globo to work on ‘Domingão com Huck’. Photo: Lucas Teixeira

The actress and presenter Lívia Andrade will return to work on TV, now on the Globe. The announcement was given by the artist herself this Tuesday, 16, at the Instagram.

In a video that brought the call of “Plantão da Globo” and a photo of Lívia, the presenter said that she was hired to act in the Sunday with Huckpresented by Luciano Huck.

“When will I go back to TV? Now, yes, I can answer. Back on Sunday, such a special day for me,” wrote the actress in the caption.

At the twitter, Lívia also announced and celebrated the signing. “And there were rumors that she was in the worst condition,” he joked in a post.

And there were rumors that she was in the worst condition!!! — Lívia Andrade (@liviaandradezn) August 16, 2022

The actress was terminated in 2020 from the SBT after a series of spending cuts made by the broadcaster during the pandemic. At the time, Lívia worked mainly in the program gossiping.

In April of this year, Silvio Santos even commented on the dismissal and revealed that the presenter had been fired for the high salary she received.

“Lívia was only fired because she earned much more than we could afford. Lívia Andrade left because her salary was high and, instead of sending people who need a job, we have to send those who don’t need a job,” he said. Silvio in an interview with the reporter Roger Turchetti.

In a statement, TV Globo’s press office stated that the presenter will be one of the judges on the panel. Believe Who You Wantwhich will also have the participation of Father Fabio de Melo and Dea Luciamother of Paulo Gustavo.