Lo Lins detonated after jokes with the deaths of MC Kevin and Marielle Franco

08/17/2022 13:03

Lo Lins continues to cause controversy with his jokes considered in bad taste by netizens. After being fired from SBT, where he participated in the the nightpresented by Danilo Gentili, the comedian used the deaths of MC Kevin (1998-2021) and Marielle Franco (1979-2018) in a new show of stand-up.

In a part of his show at Teatro Positivo, in Curitiba (PR), in June this year, posted on social networks in recent days, he talks about the American animation, South Park, which plays with the death of the crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, who died after being attacked by a stingray.

“The month he died, if I’m not mistaken, there’s an episode of South Park where they’re in hell, and then Steve Irwin comes in, with the little outfit he wore and a stingray stuck in his chest, with blood in his heart . The family must have loved it, right?”, began the comedian, before making the joke with Kevin.

“Then I had an idea for a drawing of mine. Imagine this: people are in hell, having a party, the one says, wow, why did you let that guy in? ‘I closed the door, but he walked through it.’ Then, MC Kevin appears, all flattened, and then, every funk, drops the blow. I want to get the mines, now I can jump off the balcony that I don’t even die, I fall like a leaf. Maybe they would think I’m great “, he added.

Next, it was the turn of the PSOL councilor’s death to become a joke. “I thought of another drawing, the following scene: it’s there in hell, the devil, the demons, the one says ‘P, whoever let her drink, I just cleaned the floor. Show it, Marielle has a drink, everything leaking through the holes ‘. That’s not the month she died. Would I be a genius?”, asked Lins, amid the laughter of the audience.

In the comments tab, several users began to criticize the joker. “So, Lo Lins also goes to the party and goes under the door, it’s going to be boring as hell”, highlighted an internet user. “When you mess with the pain of the other in the mood! without clue”, pointed out another. “I don’t know how there are still people who give this Lo Lins average, dude is a sucker, and just shows up for talking shit”, fired a third. “Process should already be under your door by now,” said one user.

