Lorenzo and Silvana open the way, and Bento and Letícia are together in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

“What are you saying? Did he lie that he was drafted into the war and let Bento (Matheus Dias) enlist to separate him from me? What kind of monster are you?”, Letícia will ask, who will even hit her husband.
Letícia revolts when she learns that Lorenzo lied in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Desperate, Leticia goes to meet Bento and tell him the whole truth about Lorenzo’s plan.
“Lorenzo, Bento! It was all a lie to separate us. He was never called up to war! He enlisted to run away from the love he felt for me, and when you said you were going to protect him, you kept the lie just to keep us apart”, Letícia tells.
Bento and Letícia are shocked to discover Lorenzo’s lie in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Bento will confront Lorenzo, who will admit his mistakes and pave the way for the former friend to be happy with his wife.
“I can’t go back in time. The only thing left for me to correct my mistakes is to ask for the divorce from the marriage with Letícia. Now they can be together. The way is clear for your love that I tried to stop”, says Lorenzo.
Lorenzo gives up Leticia’s love in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Days later, Letícia will go after Bento, say that she still loves him and will even kiss him. Bento will return the kiss for a moment, but he will remember his bond with Silvana (Thayla Luz). But Silvana herself will see the scene, she will decide to travel alone to Rio de Janeiro and release Bento to be happy next to Letícia.
“We ended the relationship, I didn’t board. She went alone. It’s you I want to be with, I always wanted to. I love you, my Leticia. More than anything”, shouts Bento, who gives Letícia a passionate kiss.
Silvana leaves Bento free for Letícia in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
17 Aug
Wednesday
Úrsula and Eugênio go to the farm, and Heloísa is forced to give them her baby. Isadora begs Diniz to help Davi. Margô finds out that Úrsula took Heloísa’s son and decides to tell Eugênio and Joaquim what she knows about the villain. Santa forces Constantino and Julinha to ask forgiveness from Inácio and Geraldo. Margô reveals how Úrsula stole Joaquim and tricked Eugênio’s father. Letícia declares herself to Bento. Joaquim faces Úrsula and takes the baby back to Heloísa. Arthur arrives with news about Davi’s lawsuit.
