Lorenzo and Silvana open the way, and Bento and Letícia are together in ‘Além da Illusion’ | come around

17 Aug Wednesday

Úrsula and Eugênio go to the farm, and Heloísa is forced to give them her baby. Isadora begs Diniz to help Davi. Margô finds out that Úrsula took Heloísa’s son and decides to tell Eugênio and Joaquim what she knows about the villain. Santa forces Constantino and Julinha to ask forgiveness from Inácio and Geraldo. Margô reveals how Úrsula stole Joaquim and tricked Eugênio’s father. Letícia declares herself to Bento. Joaquim faces Úrsula and takes the baby back to Heloísa. Arthur arrives with news about Davi’s lawsuit.

